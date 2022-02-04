Amazing Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Shares Thoughts On Andrew Garfield's Possible Return After No Way Home

In the wake of Andrew Garfield's return as Peter Parker in Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Amazing Spider-Man movies have received an outpouring of surprise admiration and calls for Sony Pictures to move forward with The Amazing Spider-Man 3 – a project that was originally cancelled after the studio made a deal that allowed the web-slinger to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movement has caused plenty of noise on social media, and now adding his support to the movement is current Spider-Man Tom Holland.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, one hopes that Holland will continue to play Spider-Man forever, but he's not being greedy and is evidently open to the idea of other actors playing the character simultaneously in parallel projects. Currently promoting his upcoming movie Uncharted, the young star was asked by ComicBook.com how he would feel about Amazing Spider-Man 3 going into development, and he responded enthusiastically:

I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.

Continuing, Tom Holland pointed to a specific Andrew Garfield moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home that he has sincere appreciation for – namely the scene where Garfield's wall-crawler saves Zendaya's M.J., mirroring his inability to save Emma Stone's Gwen Stacey. Arguably more importantly, though, the actor recognized that it is a part of the film that audiences really love. Said Holland,

That scene where he saved Zendaya like the fan reactions in the theater, was so spectacular. So, should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support, and obviously, so would Andrew.

But is Amazing Spider-Man 3 a project that is likely to get the green light? It's hard to say. It's hard to imagine that the folks at Marvel Studios would be all that thrilled about it, as it would be the natural impulse from the studio to be sure audiences focus on one big screen version of the character, but it's possible Sony executives might feel differently.

Given the development of Venom, Morbius, Kraven The Hunter and other Spider-Man related projects – not to mention the animated Spider-Verse films – it's pretty clear that they don't really care all that much about diluting the MCU canon if it means taking advantage of the Spider-Man brand. If there is enough genuine interest from the public in making an Amazing Spider-Man 3, and there can be some kind of guarantee that it would outperform the disappointing Amazing Spider-Man 2, one can't totally write it off as a possibility.

