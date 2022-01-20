After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield Reveals If He’d Play Peter Parker Again
Andrew Garfield's return as Spider-Man has the internet buzzing, but would he once again suit up as the hero?
Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with Spider-Man: No Way Home being the biggest blockbuster to come from the current slate of projects. The threequel was filled with multiversal action, resulting in a number of actors from the previous two franchises returning to their roles. This included the former Peter Parker actors, but would Andrew Garfield be interested in playing the role again?
Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home was rumored for months, but that didn’t stop theaters from erupting when the crossover finally happened. Garfield’s performance was particularly praised, with some fans even hoping to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 come to fruition. The Social Network actor was recently asked if he’d like to play the web slinger again, responding with:
Well, I’m definitely intrigued. While there’s seemingly no plans for Andrew Garfield to once again suit up as Spider-Man, he’s not ruling out another appearance. We’ll just have to wait and see what Sony has up its sleeve; after all, there’s already a mysterious new trilogy being developed by the studio.
Andrew Garfield’s comments come from a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where the actor was able to finally answer questions about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He recalled when a food delivery order led to his role being leaked, as well as what it was like working with the likes of Tom Holland and Zendaya. But when will he start crawling walls again?
Later in that same conversation, Andrew Garfield further addressed a possible return as Spider-Man after No Way Home. When speaking about what possible plot points would interest him, he referenced his chemistry with fellow Peter Parker actors. In Garfield’s words,
Sign me up. Audiences really responded to seeing the three Peter Parker actors work together in the last third of Spider-Man: No Way Home. There was comedy, heart, and (of course) some thrilling action sequences. And just like fans, Andrew Garfield seems interested in seeing his Spidey alongside the ones played by Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in theaters, and continuing to make money at the box office. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
