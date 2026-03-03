Looks Like Spider-Noir Has Confirmed Another Spider-Man Villain, And I Can't Wait To See Them In Action

In a few months on the 2026 TV schedule, Nicolas Cage will go from voicing Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Verse movies to playing him on-camera for the MGM+ and Prime Video subscription-exclusive Spider-Noir. This time around, Cage is playing the character as Ben Reilly, a.k.a. The Spider, a washed-up private investigator in 1930s New York. Of course, with this setting will also come ‘30s twists on classic Spider-Man villains, and I can’t wait to see the latest one who’s been officially confirmed in action.

This year’s CCXP is being held in Mexico from April 24-26, and Omelete shared a video of some Spider-Noir-themed collectible badges that will be available for the convention. It’s the day-specific badges, however, that caught my eye. The Friday one shows Abraham Popoola’s mystery character, who’s previously been described as a World War I veteran who’s looking for “an opportunity to get ahead.” The Saturday one is Jack Huston’s Flint Marko, a bodyguard who will indeed go full Sandman in this series. Finally, we have Joe Massingill on the Sunday one, and there’s no mistaking that he’s playing Electro.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, technically MGM+ and Prime Video haven’t outright stated that Massingill is playing Electro, but come on! Between this CCXP badge and the brief glimpse of an electrified arm in the first Spider-Noir trailer, this is hardly a shocker (not to be confused with the Spidey villain of the same name). It also stands to reason that Massingill is playing the traditional Max Dillon version of Electro, whom Jamie Foxx previously played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Like Sandman, Electro is one of Spider-Man’s oldest villains, debuting in the pages of 1964’s The Amazing Spider-Man #9.

While it’s still unclear how Electro specifically fits into the Spider-Noir picture, my guess is that like Flint Marko and presumably Abraham Popoola’s character, he’ll probably be working for Brendan Gleeson’s Silvermane. A mob boss who has ties to Ben Reilly’s past, Silvermane is being positioned as the show’s main antagonist, so naturally he’ll need some superpowered muscle by his side. On the other hand, since Silvermane has also been targeted for multiple assassination attempts in Spider-Noir, perhaps Electro is one of the assassins that’s been sent to kill him instead.

Spider-Noir’s cast also includes Lamorne Morris as newspaper reporter Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li as femme fatale Cat Hardy, Karen Rodriguez as Janet, Ben Reilly’s secretary and fellow investigator. All eight episodes, which will be available in both black-and-white and color, first hit MGM+ in the United States on May 25, and then the Prime Video release follows on May 27. Whatever Spider-Noir has in store for Electro, it’s safe to say it’ll be a shock to The Spider’s system.