Doctor Who's 2026 Christmas Episode May Be A Throwback To A Beloved Episode

As if a surprise Thirteenth Doctor cameo and Ncuti Gatwa’s unexpected departure weren’t big enough twists for the Doctor Who Season 15 finale, the episode ended with the Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into a form that looks like Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler. Why this happened will be answered when the next Doctor Who Christmas special airs on the 2026 TV schedule, but we may finally have a clue about its premise. If fans are reading into a recent blog post correctly, the special may be a throwback to one of the most popular episodes from David Tennant’s run as the Tenth Doctor.

The Doctor Who website has a new post available to logged-in users (via IGN) that reads a UNIT report discussing the “Rose Tyler (2006 Cold case)” incident. This is referencing “Doomsday,” i.e. the Doctor Who revival’s Season 2 finale, where Rose Tyler, the Doctor’s companion at the time, was left stranded in another universe. Although Rose briefly reunited with the Tenth Doctor and teamed up with his allies at the time in Season 4, she ultimately returned to that other universe with the Metacrisis Doctor, a fully human clone of 10 with whom she could pursue a romantic relationship.

Billie Piper went on to portray a younger Rose Tyler who hadn’t met the Ninth Doctor yet in“The End of Time, Part 2,” then appeared in the 50th anniversary special as The Moment’s human interface, which made itself look like Rose. But we haven’t seen Rose proper since the events of “Journey’s End,” but the new UNIT post is now making fans wonder if this December’s Doctor Who Christmas special will follow up on what happened to her. It also mentions that Rose is “currently both missing from this universe and flagged as a complex space-time event,” and the Vlinx, the robotic being that works for the agency, “scanning all media channels and the subwave network” for mentions of her whereabouts.

Article continues below

Since “Doomsday” aired on July 8, 2006, I’m going to assume this post wasn’t simply made to honor the episode’s 20th anniversary, as that will come this summer. That’s not to say that I 100% buy that the post is meant to discreetly tease the premise of the next Doctor Who Christmas special either, but it would certainly make sense. After all, if you bring back Billie Piper to the show, there’s no way that Rose Tyler won’t be acknowledged, and you can’t bring up Rose without mentioning what happened to her.

But let’s go further with this and remember that the person we saw the Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into hasn’t officially been labeled as the Sixteenth Doctor. Furthermore, it was recently rumored that Billie Piper’s return to Doctor Who is temporary, as she’s meant to be a placeholder until the next actor to portray The Doctor is chosen. So hear me out: what if when 15 regenerated, Rose Tyler was somehow able to take over The Doctor’s body? I can’t begin to imagine how that move would be pulled off, but it would at least explain why we can’t call her the latest incarnation of the adventuring Time Lord right now.

Also, assuming we are indeed reuniting with Rose Tyler in the next Christmas special, does this mean David Tennant will also be back as the Metacrisis Doctor? If so, this would follow three years after Tennant portrayed the Fourteenth Doctor in three specials to celebrate Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. Now I can’t help but wonder what would draw these two back to the show’s main universe after all this time in this hypothetical scenario. As if there weren’t enough questions about Doctor Who’s future to ponder, but at least we can count on some of them being answered come December 25.