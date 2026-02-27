Beyond The Spider-Verse Producers Explain Its Lengthy Delays And The ‘Pressure’ Of Getting The Spider-Man Movie Right
I want to see Miles Morales again!
There was a time when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was supposed to come out just one year after Across the Spider-Verse’s 2023 release. Instead, the final chapter of the Spider-Verse trilogy is now slotted for summer 2027, and it’s entirely possible the release plan could change yet again. Beyond the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller opened up about the lengthy delays, as well as discussed the “pressure” they feel to get the upcoming Spider-Man movie right.
Why Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Has Been Delayed So Long
In addition to producing all the Spider-Verse movies, Phil Lord co-wrote the first movie with Rodney Rothman, and then Lord and Miller worked with Dave Callaham on the second movie’s screenplay. So these two go way back with Marvel’s Web-Slinger, and if the quality of their work isn’t enough of an indication, they want any movies about him to be of exceptional quality. That’s why it’s been necessary for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to be frequently delayed, with Chris Miller telling Gizmodo:
Development on an Into the Spider-Verse sequel was announced a month ahead of the movie hitting theaters, and by February 2021, Phil Lord and Chris Miller decided that the story they wanted to tell should be split into two movies. The problem is that with double the runtime, there wasn’t enough to pad out that second movie, hence why a summer 2024 release for Beyond the Spider-Verse was no longer doable. Lord added:
When we left off with Miles Morales at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, he’d accidentally ended up on Earth-42, the world from where the spider that bit him originated. He was soon captured by his Earth-42 counterpart, who became The Prowler, and that Miles’ Uncle Aaron, while it was revealed that Earth-42’s Jeff was dead. Meanwhile, The Spot began attacking Earth-1610’s New York City, and Gwen Stacy assembled a team to find the main Miles. That’s a lot to follow up on in Beyond the Spider-Verse!
Lord And Miller Are Feeling The Beyond The Spider-Verse Pressure
Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse rank as not just two of the best Spider-Man movies, but also some of the most beloved superhero movies of all time. So there’s a lot riding on Beyond the Spider-Verse bringing this trilogy to a satisfying close, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller are well aware about how important it is to stick the landing. As Miller said:
However, Phil Lord also said that it’s been important for the creatives working on Beyond the Spider-Verse to take risks, because the ones that work can help make the movie stand out even more. In his words:
We’ll see how the final product comes together when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 18, 2027. In the meantime, not only are Phil Lord and Chris Miller credited as executive producers on Spider-Noir, the Nicolas Cage-led series releasing on MGM+ and Prime Video at the end of May, their next directorial effort, Project Hail Mary, arrives to the 2026 movies schedule on March 20.
