If That Spider-Man Tombstone Rumor Is True, Then I Know Where He Should Appear After Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings onto the 2026 movies schedule this July. Along with bringing back Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan to become Scorpion, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will also clash with Lonnie Lincoln, a.k.a. Tombstone, played by Marvin Jones III. This will be Jones’ second time playing the role, having previously voiced him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Rumor has it that Tombstone is going to appear in the entirety of the new Spidey trilogy supposedly being planned. If this is true and Jones’ character will be more than just a one-and-done baddie, there’s somewhere else I’d like him to appear first after the upcoming Marvel movie’s release.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Tombstone Should Appear In Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

We’re only a few weeks away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiering on the 2026 TV schedule, and last September, it was announced that Season 3 has also been greenlighted. Naturally, details about the third season are nearly nonexistent since we still need to see Matt Murdock and his allies clash with Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force in New York City, which was put under martial law in the Season 1 finale. However, I’m hoping that there’s room to fit Tombstone into the Disney+ subscription-exclusive series’ third batch of episodes.

If Marvin Jones III’s version of Lonnie Lincoln has the same kind of reputation that his comic book counterpart does, then he’ll probably already be a well-established crime lord when we meet him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Then, taking the earlier rumor into account, he’ll presumably maintain his hefty status after the movie, if not grow even more powerful. With Daredevil: Born Again focused on Matt Murdock dealing with street crime in NYC, it only makes sense for him to cross paths with Tombstone in Season 3. Let’s see what kind of trouble he gets into when Spider-Man isn’t around.

(Image credit: Disney)

Tombstone Would Be A Great Adversary For Kingpin

Tombstone once worked for Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, as a hitman in the comics, and he was also one of his minions in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, for the MCU, I envision Jones III’s version of him being one of Kingpin’s rivals in the criminal underworld. Like I said earlier, we have no idea what to expect from Born Again Season 2, but Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise Fisk in Season 3. So I’m assuming by the end of Season 2, he’ll be ousted from his mayoral office and resume being a more out-in-the-open criminal.

I expect Kingpin will continue to hold onto his position as the main antagonist, but that doesn’t mean Tombstone can’t pop in, too. Show him and Kingpin getting into a territorial dispute or any kind of feud involving conflicted interests, and the gang war between the two sides gets so bad that Daredevil has to intervene. These events could help pave the way for where we find Tombstone in Spider-Man 5, assuming that gets made. I’d settle for Jones III at least making one guest appearance in Born Again Season 3, but it’d be preferable for him to be a recurring player.

It’ll be a while until we learn what’s being set up for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and if my idea for Tombstone to appear is plausible. That’s fine, because at least we have his first MCU appearance to look forward to, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters on July 31. We’ll also reunite with the teenaged Lonnie Lincoln from an alternate timeline when Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s second season premieres sometime later this year, as well.