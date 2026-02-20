Venom 4 Isn’t Happening, But I’m Super Intrigued About The Next Movie Planned For The Spider-Man Antagonist

In 2024, Venom: The Last Dance hit theaters, marking Tom Hardy’s fourth appearance as Eddie Brock and his symbiote partner (let’s not forget his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home). Although the movie left a few lingering plot threads, such as the reemergence of Andy Serkis’ Knull, it was otherwise advertised as the conclusion of the Venom trilogy. So there are currently no plans to revisit these threads in Venom 4 or elsewhere in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. However, the film studio isn’t done with Venom by a long shot, as an intriguing new movie focused on the character has been announced.

As shared by THR, Sony is developing an animated Venom movie that Final Destination: Bloodlines duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are attached to direct and produce. There’s no writer on the project yet, though it’s mentioned that Sony Pictures Animation has opened up a writers room to put together a script or takes. Tom Hardy is also reportedly “involved in some capacity,” though it’s unclear if that’s as a producer or if he’ll reprise voicing Venom.

Although Venom has made plenty of animated appearances in TV shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series, The Spectacular Spider-Man and Ultimate Spider-Man, I’m surprised to learn that Sony is willing to give him his own theatrical animated movie. Or maybe I shouldn’t be surprised given that, despite their mixed-to-negative critical reception, the live-action Venom movies were commercial successes. I imagine the Spider-Verse movies collecting critical acclaim played into this decision too.

