Sorry, Miles Morales Fans, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Has Been Delayed

Although we reunited with all of the live-action cinematic versions of Spider-Man last December in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s been a little over three years since we first visited the animated corner of the Spider-Verse. 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a critical hit, and Sony didn’t waste anytime getting the wheels turning on a sequel. Last December also saw the sequel’s’s official title and first footage being unveiled, but I have some bad news for the Miles Morales fans out there: you’re going to have to wait longer to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Until today, the plan was for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) to come out on October 7, 2022. However, Sony Pictures has announced that it’s pushing Across the Spider-Verse (Part One has been dropped from the title) to June 2, 2023. Consequently, instead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II being lined up for sometime in 2023, it’s now slated for March 29, 2024. It was also revealed that Madame Web, an entry in Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse, will be released on July 7, 2023.

Currently nothing else is occupying the June 2, 2023 opening slot, although you can be sure Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will gain some company there. That said, the upcoming superhero movie does find itself between Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid coming out on May 26, and both Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Strays coming out on June 9. June 23 will also bring some superhero movie competition in the form of The Flash. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II is just one of a few movies confirmed to be primed for 2024, with the others including Avatar 3, Mission: Impossible 8 and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Specific plot details on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are still shrouded in secrecy; all we know about the story so far is it will involve Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy traveling across the multiverse with a team of other Spider-heroes to battle a powerful villain. However, in addition to Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker returning and Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, having an expanded role, we’ll also meet Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew, who, like Stacy, also goes by Spider-Woman. It’s also been confirmed that Takuya Yamashiro, the protagonist from the live-action Japanese Spider-Man TV series, will appear, but his voice actor hasn’t been revealed yet.

Behind the scenes, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is being directed by Joaquin Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, and Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham all worked on the script. Feel free to give the Across the Spider-Verse teaser another watch below, just remember to ignore the date in the video.

The wait’s been extended for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but count on CinemaBlend to keep you apprised on how the Sony Pictures movie and its follow-up are coming along. In the meantime, feel free to check out our rankings of the Spider-Man movies that have been released.