Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Has Revealed Its Official Title, First Footage And More
By Adam Holmes
So much Spider-Verse goodness to absorb!
While Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the Web-Slinging live-action saga in a few weeks, there’s some big news coming from the animated corner of this superhero franchise. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is primed to drop in fall 2022, only we don’t have to call it that anymore. The sequel’s official title has finally been revealed, along with our first footage for the next chapter in Miles Morales’ adventure and perhaps the biggest news of all: there’s a third Spider-Verse movie on the way!
That’s because the movie coming out next year will be called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). So there’s now a Part Two to look forward to, and it’s arriving just a year after its predecessor. Here’s what writer/producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told EW about why they’re moving forward with a threequel:
Ok, with that out of the way, let’s talk about our first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Picking up where the first movie’s main story left off, Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is visited by Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy, with the former swiftly being embarrassed by the latter seeing his childhood bedroom. Then Gwen asks if Miles wants to head out, and while Miles is technically grounded, Gwen questions if that holds the same for Spider-Man. Hey, if you find a loophole, you take advantage of it!
From there, we see Miles going through a trippy journey through the multiverse that even sees the Web-Slinger being transformed into a 2D animated figure. Then Miles is intercepted by Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, who we met at the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. No dialogue is exchanged between the two, only Miguel forcibly transporting Miles to a different corner of the multiverse.
