Spider-Man: Freshman Year: Everything We Know About The Disney+ Series

In 2016, two years after the Amazing Spider-Man film series unceremoniously concluded, Tom Holland debuted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Fast-forward to today, the actor has played Peter Parker in six movies, and he’s expected to return for a fourth MCU-set Spider-Man feature. Of course, Spidey fans know quite well that the Web-Slinger has a storied history of leading TV shows, and a new one is on the way called Spider-Man: Freshman Year that will focus on the MCU’s Peter… albeit not exactly the one we’ve been following along with on the big screen.

Similar to how the What If... ? episode "What If... Zombies?!" showed Peter (voiced here by Hudson James) navigating a zombie apocalypse with other Marvel heroes, Freshman Year, which will stream exclusively to Disney+ subscribers, will show another way this Peter’s life could have gone differently. So let’s go over everything we know about Freshman Year, starting with when it’s expected to come out.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is one of the upcoming Marvel TV shows that doesn’t have a specific release date yet. Having that said, it was said at the Marvel Animated Multiverse panel during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (via Variety) that this series will come out sometime in 2024. Presumably that’s still the case since there hasn’t been any additional information to indicate it needs to be pushed to 2025. It’s also likely Freshman Year will arrive sometime after fellow animated series X-Men ’97, as THR says that show will premiere in early 2024.

It’s Already Been Renewed For A Second Season

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Audiences still have yet to see a second of Spider-Man: Freshman Year, but those who end up enjoying the series can rest easy knowing that it won’t be a one-season affair. At the same SDCC panel in 2022, Season 2 was announced, which will result in the show being retitled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year. So each season will correspond to a year of Peter’s education; I’ll be interesting to see how this show is subtitled once he starts going to college.

It Takes Place In An Alternate Reality Where Norman Osborn Is Peter’s Mentor

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As already mentioned, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will not take place in the main MCU continuity. Instead, it will explore a reality where instead of being mentored by Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, that role is filled by Norman Osborn. Of course, anyone remotely familiar with the Spider-Man mythos knows that Norman is best known for being The Green Goblin, one of Spidey’s greatest adversaries.

It’s unclear if this version of Norman will ever become Green Goblin, although it would be interesting to watch these two transition from mentor and pupil to mortal enemies. The fact that Norman is shown in leaked concept art from SDCC (via CabooseEK) wearing a green suit could certainly serve as some not-to-subtle foreshadowing of his turn to villainy. On the other hand, with Harry Osborn being among Peter’s classmates (more on them later), it’s possible that Norman’s son might take on the Green Goblin mantle instead, or perhaps just be the first to hold it.

Doctor Octopus And Other Classic Spider-Man Villains Will Appear

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The uncertainty of Green Goblin appearing aside, Spider-Man: Freshman Year won’t be lacking in classic Spider-Man villains. For one thing, Doctor Octopus, another high-ranking member of the hero’s rogues gallery, will appear wearing his trademark green and yellow suit from the comics. According to a copyright listing uncovered by The Direct, he’ll be voiced by Hannibal’s Hugh Dancy. Other villains shown in the aforementioned concept art include Chameleon, Scorpion, Rhino, Unicorn, Speed Demon, Tarantula and Butane, and Lonnie Lincoln, a.k.a. Tombstone, was mentioned. Furthermore, Paul F. Thompkins is set to voice Bentley Wittman, who’s better known as the Fantastic Four villain The Wizard in the comics, although it’s hard to say if he’ll take on that moniker in the show.

Charlie Cox Is Reprising Daredevil

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fans of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, can look forward to the actor vocally reprising the superhero he’s been playing for nearly a decade now. Although Cox initially starred in Netflix’s Daredevil and The Defenders miniseries, those shows and the other Marvel series that originated from that streaming platform only had loose ties to the MCU, and these days it’s been implied that they’re not part of the main canon. However, Cox then made his official MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home cameoing as Matt, then donned a yellow version of the Daredevil suit for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Cox’s Daredevil will be back for Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, but not only does Freshman Year give the actor an opportunity to finally work on an animated project, fans can also now look forward to an MCU-adjacent Daredevil and Spider-Man finally teaming up. Fingers crossed their main counterparts get to do that someday too.

Spider-Man Will Team Up With Doctor Strange

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After first teaming up in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange were paired together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although their alliance ended once the latter erased the world’s knowledge of Peter Parker in order to save their universe. (Fun fact, Spidey was originally supposed to appear in Doctor Strange 2.) Well, now we can count on Spider-Man: Freshman Year’s versions of Spidey and Strange to team up too, although it hasn’t been revealed yet how they’ll first cross paths. Just like with Holland, it’s unclear if Cumberbatch will participate in the animated series or not.

Peter’s Classmates Will Include Runaways’ Nico Minoru And Amadeus Cho

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

When he’s not fighting crime, Spider-Man: Freshman Year’s Peter Parker will, of course, be attending high school, but it turns out some of his classmates also have ties to the superhero life… well, at least in the comics they do. In addition to hanging out with Harry Osborn, Peter will also spend time with Nico Minoru, who’s affiliated with the Runaways and will be our main character’s crush. She was previously played in live-action by Lyrica Okano in Hulu’s Runaways series. Then there’s Amadeus Cho, who’s frequently depicted as one of the smartest people on Earth and was even The Hulk for a brief period. It’s hard to say if these versions of Nico and Amadeus will follow in their comic book counterparts’ footsteps and join Peter in battling bad guys, or if they’ll be contained to his civilian life.

Peter Will Wear Several Alternate Spider-Man Suits

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

When we first meet Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Freshman Year, he’ll be wearing, as described in the aforementioned Variety recap, “a homemade Spidey suit with a backpack, goggles, sneakers and a jacket on.” Eventually he’ll don the classic red and blue suit we know and love, but he won’t be his only crimefighting costume. The concept art from the 2022 SDCC panel revealed he’ll don at least four alternate suits during Freshman Year, and it’s possible there may be more that are being kept under wraps. You can look back at that leaked concept art to see how those other four suits look, though it is important to note that the white one is modeled after what Peter wore when he was a member of the Future Foundation in the comics, as seen above.

CinemaBlend will continue sharing updates about Spider-Man: Freshman Year as they trickle in, so keep your eyes and ears open!