Superman And Lois Just Brought Back A Major Character, And It Looks Like Trouble For Clark

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode called "Head On." Read at your own risk!

Superman & Lois has maintained a steady streak of surprising its audience since the series premiere, so I guess I shouldn't be surprised that it blindsided us with yet another unexpected reveal. Season 3 has been pretty heavy so far in dealing with Lois' cancer diagnosis, and thankfully, Clark and the family haven't had to deal with too many obstacles so they can continue to be by her side as she undergoes treatment. Unfortunately, it's looking like the pressure will turn up soon enough, as Season 3 villain Bruno Mannheim just came into possession of the body of Bizarro.

Viewers might remember that Bizarro Superman wasn't necessarily evil once we finally got to know him in Season 2, but was misunderstood and motivated to violence by his want to destroy Ally Allston and save his world. Ultimately, those who watched Season 2 (or revisit with their HBO Max subscription) will remember that he died as an ally to the Superman we know, so why should we be worried?

Well, if you revisit the early episodes of Superman & Lois Season 3, you'll remember that Bruno Mannheim was testing some form of reanimation serum in his lab. He used the serum to resurrect a deceased Atom Man, who immediately came back to life after being injected. Unfortunately, he seemed to be a shell of his former self and screamed mindlessly as he fought against the restraints that held him to the table.

Atom Man no longer seemed in control of his more logical self, so imagine what would happen if Bruno Mannheim used the same method to bring back Bizarro! He'd have a brainless zombie with the power of Superman, albeit one that maybe even he can't control. Regardless of how this could play out, it's bound to be a major headache for Clark to try and handle.

And Clark is not in the best headspace to be dealing with any major crisis at the moment. Hell, one would think that if he were more on top of his game, he would've been able to prevent the capture of Bizarro's corpse in the first place. Something like this will be devastating for Superman to try and topple, and with Clark worried about everything happening with Lois, he may not be up to the task alone.

Fortunately, Clark can at least rely on John Henry Irons and Sam Lane to offer what support they can with their resources. It's also worth noting that Jordan's powers have vastly improved this season, though he's no Superman. The best thing they have going for them is that this reanimated Bizarro might not be as clever as the first one and could therefore be easier to trick into any sort of trap they come up with. Still, this is not a challenge Superman is in a good place to go up against, especially with other villains like Lex Luthor still to come in this season.

We'll have to wait and see how this situation plays out for the Superman & Lois team, as a new episode won't premiere on The CW until Tuesday, April 25th. That's quite a time to wait on the payoff to this awesome reveal, but fans can pass at least a few minutes until then by revisiting Bizarro's story.