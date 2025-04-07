Superman’s David Corenswet Talks About Krypto Being ‘The Worst Dog In The World With Superpowers’, And The Comments Just Make Me Love Him More

James Gunn’s Superman is still riding a wave of hype after an extended look was shared at CinemaCon. David Corenswet's Man of Steel was on full display, but the footage was arguably stolen by the white flurry of fur that is Krypto. The best boy and loyal companion is already stealing fans' hearts, but Corenswet just shared thoughts on the eager pup not being the most well-behaved. Nevertheless, the sentiments don't extinguish my love for the dog.

Amid CinemaCon, James Gunn as well as Superman cast members David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult sat down with Fandango to discuss the film. In a clip shared X (formerly Twitter), Corenswet talked about Supes' fur baby and discussed how he views the dynamic between the two characters:

Krypto needs Superman, Superman doesn’t need Krypto. Krypto’s just been — its a foster situation. Superman is taking care of this dog. He loves dogs, as most people do. But Krypto, as James [Gunn] has described, is the worst dog in the world with superpowers. So he’s always destroying the Fortress of Solitude and hunting wildlife, just always getting into trouble, never listening. And, although there’s a great love and affection between Superman and dog, it’s honestly more trouble than it’s worth.

Needless to say, it sounds like Clark Kent is going to have his hands full with his playful dog. As, shown in the new footage, a a badly injured Kal-El calls out to Krypto for help getting back to their fortress. However, the super-powered pooch initially tries to play with his owner and initially jumps on him before obeying his command. The scene comes off as both playful and painful.

Still since the first look at Krypto dropped and Gunn shared his emotional inspiration for this take on the character, fans have been desperate to see the best boy. While Krypto has made plenty of appearances in comics and animated movies, he's yet to appear in a major live-action DC movie. Given Corenswet's comments, Gunn's initial take about his dog, Ozu, influencing the role makes sense.

Call me a sucker for a cute dog, but I'm still loving this not-always-good boy. Sure, he might be destructive, but I get the feeling that he means well. Plus, I'd be lying if I said it won't be funny to see any of the antics David Corenswet described. On that note, I was delighted to see some other fans take Krypto's side as well:

Or maybe stop flying around the world for once and give Krypto some attention 😩 - @chriscolombus46

There is no worst dog David!!! Only worst Dog Parent. Well its time to buckle up and teach Krypto some rules. - @cinemalova

Like wtf... Krypto be lonely and you calling him stubborn 😭😭 - @NoriNathan

I mean, it may not hurt for Clark to step up as a dog owner, right? Also, my emotional reaction to Marley & Me taught me anything, it's that you end up missing the hard-to-control pets the most when they’re gone. All in all, I'd say there's a lot to love about Krypto in general, even if he does make a mess inside the Fortress of Solitude.

Aside from the furry scene stealer, there seems to be a lot to look forward to in Superman. Massive action sequences as well as appearances from notable DC heroes are just a few of the elements that have me pumped. I can't help but get the feeling that James Gunn is putting is all into this one. And that makes sense, given this film's performance could inform the future of the DCU.

We'll see how the story goes when Superman soars into theaters on July 11 amid the 2025 movie schedule. And those who want to see Krypto's cuteness on the biggest screen possible might want to book IMAX tickets when they're available.