Ahead Of Season 3, Superman And Lois Boss Addresses Complications Behind Making Crossovers Happen Now

The formerly expansive Arrowverse on The CW has greatly diminished in size, with The Flash being the sole survivor as it was revealed in the Superman & Lois season finale that the series is not set in the Arrowverse. While the series was able to bring on David Ramsey’s John Diggle in a few episodes, showrunner Todd Helbing is revealing the complications in doing full crossovers now.

With the cancellations of Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow earlier this year, having a crossover may prove to be difficult, despite The Flash still hanging on as well as Superman & Lois. Todd Helbing spoke to Collider to discuss the possibility of crossovers on S&L, and it sounds less than likely that one will happen, at least soon:

That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore. [From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what would happen in] the superhero genre.

Since Superman & Lois is confirmed to not be in the Arrowverse, it does seem like it would be hard to do another multi-show crossover like in the earlier days of the superhero universe. With the heroes of the other series now gone from The CW and no sign that Legends of Tomorrow or Batwoman will be rescued after their abrupt cancellations, it's hard to tell where in the story a crossover could fit even if the timing was right.

However, just because it may not happen any time soon doesn’t mean Todd Helbing isn’t still thinking about it. He admitted the one person/superhero he’d want to guest star on Superman & Lois, and it would definitely be lightning in a bottle:

If there's an opportunity... I love Grant [Gustin], Grant's a friend. I have connections to that show, but I would say if there is one, Flash would probably be my first call. It's a little tricky now to do all this, but we'll see what happens.

Todd Helbing previously worked on The Flash, so the connection is there! While Superman & Lois may not be able to have full-blown crossovers like the Arrowverse used to deliver, the series has been able to do guest spots. I would have wanted to see Melissa Benoist turn up as Kara Danvers, a.k.a. Clark Kent's equally super cousin. Ahead of Supergirl’s finale last fall, the actress admitted she’s “not opposed” to reprising her role if it felt right for the character. Maybe she can take a trip to Smallville?

Meanwhile, Superman & Lois was initially supposed to have a crossover with Batwoman in 2021, but it was axed due to COVID. Unfortunately, now with Batwoman cancelled and Superman & Lois officially not in the Arrowverse, that crossover will never see the light of day. Fingers crossed that the series will get an event similar to The Flash’s “Armageddon,” where superheroes from current and past shows turn up somehow.

Unfortunately, the third season of Superman & Lois won’t premiere until midseason next year, but that gives fans plenty of time to theorize what will happen following the Season 2 finale, and hope for more guest appearances in the upcoming season.

Superman & Lois is streaming on HBO Max now with a subscription!