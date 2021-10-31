Supergirl Actress Melissa Benoist Reveals If She’d Reprise Her Arrowverse Role After The Show Ends

After six seasons as the Girl of Steel, Melissa Benoist is getting ready to hang up her Supergirl suit. The CW superhero series will reach the end in just a couple of weeks, which makes this a bittersweet time for fans. Although it’s unclear exactly how the show’s finale will go, Benoist has now revealed whether she’d return to the Arrowverse as Kara Danvers in the future.

With Supergirl due to take its final flight in November, the series will be the third show in the CW's expansive franchise to come to an end, after Arrow and Black Lightning. Though since it is the Arrowverse, characters from other shows are free to show up in others. This could either be to lend a hand or simply to say, "Hi" to a friend, which is always exciting for fans. So is it possible that leading lady Melissa Benoist will do one of the two after we say goodbye to her series? Well, she recently shared her thoughts on the matter during an interview with EW:

I am not opposed to putting on the suit again and I know there probably will be opportunities to. It would have to feel right for the character and I know they would probably do it justice. I love playing with Grant Gustin. I love Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch on Superman & Lois. So no, I'm not opposed to it.

This should be music to fans' ears and would seem to indicate that Kara makes it out of the series finale alive and well. It wouldn’t be surprising if fans were to see her on Superman & Lois, since she is Clark Kent’s cousin, after all. We haven’t heard much about Danvers in the newest addition to DC's small-screen universe, so perhaps its the perfect time to put plans in motion.

Such a move would be part of a grand tradition, as The Flash's Grant Gustin was the first Arrowverse star to appear on Supergirl when the Girl of Steel was still on CBS. Even now, seeing the two heroes together is always a treat for fans. By now, many would agree that Kara and Barry’s friendship is one of the best parts of the interconnected universe.

Fingers crossed that the upcoming series finale won’t be the last time fans see Melissa Benoist as the beloved hero. But with Chyler Leigh appearing as Alex/Sentinel in the special five-part “Armageddon” event on The Flash, it’s entirely possible fans will see more characters from the show appear down the line. But of course, let's first hope the Girl of Steel gets a worthy send-off.

You can catch the final episodes of Supergirl on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW, with the series finale airing on Tuesday, November 9! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV guide to see what other shows to look forward to!