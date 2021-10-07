George Clooney Takes Another Self-Deprecating Shot At Batman & Robin While Explaining Why He Won’t Let Amal Watch

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, and might be the most beloved figure from DC comics history. As such, he’s been adapted for film countless times, to varying levels of success. George Clooney had a brief tenure as the Dark Knight in Joel Schumacher’s campy Batman & Robin, and recently took another self-deprecating shot while explaining why he won’t let his wife Amal watch.

Batman & Robin hit theaters back in 1997, and effectively ended the four-film franchise due to its box office and critical disappointment. The movie was George Clooney’s first and final performance as Gotham’s Protector, and he isn’t shy about poking fun at its failure. Although it turns out he won't’ let his wife Amal Clooney watch Batman & Robin herself, as he explained:

There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me.’

Touche. While George Clooney has a long and celebrated career as an actor-director-producer, Batman & Robin is definitely a low point. As such, there are much more acclaimed projects that he’d rather show Amal. Still, I have to think she’s missing out on a classic- especially Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy in her iconic gorilla striptease.

George Clooney’s latest comments about Batman & Robin come from Variety , where he was promoting his newest directorial project The Tender Bar. But given the massive popularity of the superhero genre, as well as Michael Keaton’s upcoming return to Batman in The Flash, eventually the subject turned to Clooney’s time in the cape and cowl. Even if it’s a sore spot in his otherwise illustrious career.

Despite its short-comings, Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin was a colorful and campy take on the DC characters, and definitely stands in stark juxtaposition to Christoper Nolan’s ultra-gritty take in the Dark Knight trilogy. And it still holds a special place in the hearts of many ‘90s kids out there, despite how George Clooney feels about his own performance as Bruce Wayne.

As previously mentioned, Batman fans are thrilled to learn that Michael Keaton would be reprising his role decades later in Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. The timeline-traveling project will see Miller’s title character interact with both Keaton and Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. Let’s just hope we get to see these two Bruce Waynes interact on the big screen.

Additionally, another actor will soon debut as the World’s Greatest Detective. Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will be set outside of the main DCEU timeline. Pattinson is another A-lister putting his spin on the character, let’s just hope he has a more positive memory of his time in the cape than George Clooney.