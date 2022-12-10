Man Of Steel 2: Development Of Henry Cavill's Superman Sequel Reportedly Included Peaky Blinders Talent

Especially since Black Adam ’s end credit scene included the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman on the big screen, we’ve been curious about how exactly the Kryptonian will fit in the DCEU going forward. Could we finally get a sequel to Man of Steel? According the a new report, none-other-than the creator of Peaky Blinders was working on a story that never moved forward.

Steven Knight, who created the critically-acclaimed series Peaky Blinders, along with penning movies like Spencer, Locke and Eastern Promises, reportedly wrote a treatment for Man of Steel 2 in the fall but it “didn’t thrill Warner executives,” per The Hollywood Reporter . Apparently the executives gave notes to Knight and there were musings of hiring another writer regarding his story, but then James Gunn and Peter Safran were named DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs and “development promptly ended.”

Now a movie “treatment” is a summary of a film rather than a script, so as far as Steven Knight’s Man of Steel 2 ideas go, it was still in very early development before it was allegedly scrapped. This new report follows Deadline claiming on Thursday that a Man of Steel 2 pitch was heard, but executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy “didn’t like it” and “wanted to wait” for Safran and Gunn’s own plans to come into place.

This latest report seems to reveal that the pitch they heard was one of Mr. Steven Knight, who has never headed into the superhero sphere before, but certainly has an excellent track record with storylines. It was in the Thursday report that we also learned that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins walked away from Wonder Woman 3 due to notes by De Luca and Abdy that she did not agree to.

There’s so many DC shakeups happening right now, but word of Wonder Woman 3 ’s cancellation this week was particularly a worrying signal that perhaps we could be seeing the end of what the Snyderverse set up . The changes in the mix follows Warner Bros’ parent company AT&T merging with Discovery Communications earlier this year .

Prior to Henry Cavill’s exciting return as Superman in Black Adam, the actor had not played the character since 2017’s Justice League and his debut in Man of Steel has nearly a decade between it without any standalone sequels. With the help of Dwayne Johnson, Cavill has confirmed his return as Superman stretches beyond an end credit cameo, but it doesn’t sound like DC Studios has made up its mind on just how to implement Superman in their changing universe.