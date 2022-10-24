Henry Cavill Breaks Silence On Return As Superman In The DCEU

Warning: SPOILERS for Black Adam are ahead!

While the new Dwayne Johnson movie Black Adam had things covered on the superhero front by pitting its title character against Justice Society of America members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, there was an extra surprise awaiting audiences after the main story concluded. In Black Adam’s end-credits scene, Henry Cavill’s Superman paid a visit to the Man in Black, and now Cavill has broken his silence on returning to the DC Extended Universe as the Man of Steel.

For those of you who like Henry Cavill’s performance as Superman, good news, the actor has confirmed that his appearance in Black Adam wasn’t a one-off. Turning to his Instagram page, Cavill shared that we’ll be seeing more of him as Superman in the DCEU with these words:

Hey, everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give everyone a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman, and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. So there’s a lot to be thankful for, and I’ll get to that in time, but I want to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.

Henry Cavill has been an integral part of the DCEU since the beginning, with Man of Steel kicking off this continuity in 2013. Cavill then reprised Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (both versions), but that was the last we saw of him in the franchise until Black Adam, with Superman being represented by a body double in Shazam! and the Peacemaker Season 1 finale. But now Cavill’s not only back, he’s staying around, confirming the report from last week that his Superman is getting the DCEU spotlight again. You can watch Cavill’s statement for yourself below:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Now that we know we’ll be seeing more of Henry Cavill of the DCEU, the next mystery to be solved is where we’ll see him next. In Black Adam, Superman traveled to Kahndaq to chat with Dwayne Johnson’s character after Amanda Waller informed him that she could call in a favor for someone who’s not from our planet to deal with him if he gets out of line. The Rock has promised that Black Adam and Superman will fight Superman on screen, so it’s entirely possible that this showdown is next on the Superman docket, be it in a Black Adam sequel or something more akin to Batman v Superman.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. Pictures is reportedly eager to get another Superman movie off the ground, so perhaps we’ll get that before Kal-El/Clark Kent come to blows with Black Adam. Then, of course, there’s the possibility of Henry Cavill making brief appearances in other DC movies led by different characters, like The Flash or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Needless to say, CinemaBlend will pass along any major developments on Henry Cavill’s Superman future. Until then, be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review of Black Adam and see what upcoming DC movies are on the way.