Marvel's Chukwudi Iwuji Responds To Rumors About Playing Brainiac In Superman: Man Of Tomorrow
He does have a great relationship with James Gunn.
It's an exciting time to be a fan of superhero projects, as we've recently been treated to the first few titles in the newly formed DCU, both in theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. James Gunn's Superman did well at the box office, and plans are already coming together for its sequel. Fans think Brainiac will be the villain, and now Marvel alum and frequent Gunn collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji has spoken out about rumors he's playing that role.
Superman: Man of Tomorrow was confirmed back in September, with James Gunn confirming the script was written, and his photo of the script added more fuel to Brainiac theories. In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Iwuji addressed the discourse with:
That's pretty hopeful for fans hoping he gets the gig. But that also doesn't mean that he's actually committed to the role at this point. In fact, he said "no" before stopping himself and giving the above quote. It's clear that he'd love to collaborate with Gunn again, following both Peacemaker Season 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics). Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
Later in that same interview, Chukwudi Iwuji explained why his first instinct was to say no when asked if he'd be down to play Brainiac in the DCU's first slate of projects (titled Gods and Monsters). He joked about previously denying he was the High Evolutionary in Guardians 3, offering:
There you have it. Iwuji has seen the Brainiac discourse and seems like he's not opposed to stepping into that villainous role for the Superman sequel. But he's also making it clear that no talks have happened between him and Gunn. At least, not yet.
James Gunn has teased that Man of Tomorrow will see Superman and Lex Luthor having to put aside their differences and work together for a common enemy. Brainiac seems like the planetary threat that could do this, and moviegoers are definitely paying attention.
Superman: Man of Tomorrow is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 9th, 2027. For now we can re-watch Gunn's first movie over on HBO Max, as well as see its connections to Peacemaker Season 2.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.