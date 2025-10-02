Marvel's Chukwudi Iwuji Responds To Rumors About Playing Brainiac In Superman: Man Of Tomorrow

It's an exciting time to be a fan of superhero projects, as we've recently been treated to the first few titles in the newly formed DCU, both in theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. James Gunn's Superman did well at the box office, and plans are already coming together for its sequel. Fans think Brainiac will be the villain, and now Marvel alum and frequent Gunn collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji has spoken out about rumors he's playing that role.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow was confirmed back in September, with James Gunn confirming the script was written, and his photo of the script added more fuel to Brainiac theories. In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Iwuji addressed the discourse with:

Could I see myself doing it? If James picked up the phone and called me, absolutely. Is it a cool role? You’re like the 12th person that’s mentioned it. So, I obviously went online and looked and went, ‘Oh, wow. This guy is cool.' So, could I see myself if I had the opportunity? I’d jump at it.

That's pretty hopeful for fans hoping he gets the gig. But that also doesn't mean that he's actually committed to the role at this point. In fact, he said "no" before stopping himself and giving the above quote. It's clear that he'd love to collaborate with Gunn again, following both Peacemaker Season 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Later in that same interview, Chukwudi Iwuji explained why his first instinct was to say no when asked if he'd be down to play Brainiac in the DCU's first slate of projects (titled Gods and Monsters). He joked about previously denying he was the High Evolutionary in Guardians 3, offering:

The ‘no’ I said is just to let everyone know James hasn’t. This isn’t me lying to you. I’m so sorry I lied to you but I had to. I was under contract. They’d have arrested me, deported me. But this is not lying to you at all. There’s absolutely no links whatsoever to Brainiac. And I’m not lying.

There you have it. Iwuji has seen the Brainiac discourse and seems like he's not opposed to stepping into that villainous role for the Superman sequel. But he's also making it clear that no talks have happened between him and Gunn. At least, not yet.

James Gunn has teased that Man of Tomorrow will see Superman and Lex Luthor having to put aside their differences and work together for a common enemy. Brainiac seems like the planetary threat that could do this, and moviegoers are definitely paying attention.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 9th, 2027. For now we can re-watch Gunn's first movie over on HBO Max, as well as see its connections to Peacemaker Season 2.