How To Watch The Night Manager Season 2 Online For Free From Anywhere

Tom Hiddleston is back for this prestige John le Carré adaptation
How To Watch The Night Manager Season 2 Online
Season Premiere (UK): Thursday, January 1
New Episodes: Sundays at 9pm GMT / 4pm ET
TV Channel: BBC One
Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Global Stream: Amazon Prime Video (from January 11)
Watch The Night Manager Season 2: Preview
The role that threw Tom Hiddleston into serious consideration as a future James Bond, The Night Manager is finally back for a second run of six fraught and thrilling episodes. Keep reading our guide to find out how to watch The Night Manager season 2 online and watch episodes for free wherever you are.
It's been nearly a decade since we were hooked by the cat-and-mouse game between Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine and Hugh Laurie as Dickie Roper, as the humble hotel night manager sought to bring down the latter's undercover arms trade. But now the suave former intelligence operative – trying live out a quieter existence – is set to be thrust into another potentially lethal plot, with the trail taking far across the Atlantic to South America.
Of course there's a shady bad guy at the heart of things; this time its Colombian weapons smuggler Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). And naturally there's a mysterious yet beautiful love interest (Roxana Bolaños played by Daisy Jones & The Six's Camila Morrone) to turn Pine's head. Thankfully, he still has the trusty Angela Burr (Oscar-winning Olivia Colman) from the UK's Foreign Office to keep him focussed on that matter in hand.
Thanks to its brilliant acting, big-budget set pieces and a script based on the godfather of espionage literature, John le Carré, the first series of The Night Manager was a massive hit back in 2016. It won Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, TV BAFTAs and multiple other awards, leaving millions of fans eager to see more of Pine and Burr.
Ready to kick off 2026 with a new streaming obsession? Keep reading to discover how to watch The Night Manager season 2 online wherever in the world you are – and for free!
How to watch The Night Manager Season 2 online in the UK for free
The Night Manager season 2 premieres on New Year's Day (Sunday, January 1 at 9.05pm UK time) on BBC One with the remaining episodes going out on the following five Sundays at 9pm.
Miss the shows or can't tune on TV? You can watch The Night Manager via the BBC's online platform, BBC iPlayer. You can watch episodes both live and on catch-up after they air through the service.
It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.
Away from the UK and want to stream The Night Manager? Use a VPN by following the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch The Night Manager Season 2 online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Night Manager season 2 on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.
While the BBC is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online. by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
How to watch The Night Manager Season 2 online around the world
While Brits get their first glimpse of The Night Manager's return earlier than everybody else, the rest of the world doesn't have long to wait. Weekly episodes begin dropping on Sunday, January 11 on the Amazon Prime Video platform.
That means anybody who already has a Prime membership will be able to stream The Night Manager season 2. And if you don't already subscribe, then it costs from only $8.99 a month – and that's after you've first enjoyed Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial.
Remember, if you're a Brit who's currently abroad, you can use a VPN to watch The Night Manager on the BBC iPlayer as if you were back at home.
The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer
The Night Manager Season 2 Cast
- Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine
- Olivia Colman as Angela Burr
- Camila Morrone as Roxana Bolaños
- Diego Calva as Teddy Dos Santos
- Indira Varma as Mayra
- Paul Chahidi as Basil
- Hayley Squires as Sally
- Alistair Petrie as Lord Alexander "Sandy" Langbourne
- Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew
- David Harewood as Joel Steadman
The Night Manager Season 2 Episodes Guide
Episodes of The Night Manager season 2 will go out in the UK before they do globally (starting Sunday, January 11). Below is the schedule for UK episodes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer only:
- Episode 1 – Thursday, January 1
- Episode 2 – Sunday, January 4
- Episode 3 – Sunday, January 11
- Episode 4 – Sunday, January 18
- Episode 5 – Sunday, January 25
- Episode 6 – Sunday, February 1
