James Gunn Clarifies His Stance On Wonder Woman’s Height In The DCU

If you asked 100 fans of new and upcoming superhero movies what matters most when casting an iconic character, you’d probably get 100 different answers. That debate has resurfaced as the newly-minted DC Universe continues to take shape. This time, the focus has landed on casting rumors surrounding Wonder Woman, with DC Studios head James Gunn once again weighing in on fan speculation about whether the Amazonian warrior’s physical height should be a defining trait in her DCU appearance.

The pushback came after a fan questioned Gunn directly on Threads , referencing his earlier comments about the idea that Wonder Woman “must” be taller than both Batman and Superman. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously called that expectation unrealistic, citing the difficulty of finding a 6-foot-5 actress who also meets the role's creative demands. Those remarks were widely interpreted as meaning the Troma veteran opposed a taller Wonder Woman altogether, sparking confusion and frustration among some fans. The Superman director addressed that interpretation head-on with a follow-up response:

I don’t think extreme height is the most important factor in casting WW. That’s all I said earlier as well. I never said I didn’t feel good about her being taller than Superman — I just said that would never be what I considered most important in her casting.

The clarification closely aligns with James Gunn’s broader approach to shaping the DCU. Since taking over, he’s consistently emphasized that character, performance and emotional authenticity matter more than strict comic book measurements. While comic accuracy still has its place, the co-CEO and filmmaker has been candid about the limits of translating illustrated proportions into live-action casting.

That tension was already evident in his earlier remarks, when he bluntly pointed out how difficult it would be to find an “accomplished and talented actress” who stands 6-foot-5 or taller. Even popular fancasting suggestions like Gwendoline Christie were met with Gunn’s dry observation that she’s still shorter than Superman actor David Corenswet, who stands 6-foot-4.

What the creator of Peacemaker (streaming with an HBO Max subscription) isn’t doing is drawing a hard line either way. He’s not ruling out a tall Wonder Woman, nor is he insisting on one. Instead, he seems to be signaling that Diana’s presence will be defined by character first, not by whether she clears a specific height marker.

That stance also reflects where the DCU currently stands overall and mirrors James Gunn’s past responses to other fan-driven pushes for visual accuracy, such as calls for a gray-and-blue-suited Batman. In those cases as well, the Belko Experiment screenwriter has made it clear that story comes first, and what we know about the Brave and the Bold is that Gunn isn't rushing into anything or committing to a specific aesthetic detail.

For fans worried that Wonder Woman might be softened or diminished in the new DCU, James Gunn's comments should offer some reassurance. Nothing he’s said suggests he views Diana as anything less than a powerhouse. If anything, he seems to be arguing that her strength should come from who she is, not how tall she stands.

As the first chapter of the DCU, Gods and Monsters, continues to roll out, with Supergirl hitting the 2026 movie calendar in July, and Clayface wrapped and arriving in September, these conversations are likely to keep happening. James Gunn’s willingness to engage directly and clarify his thinking in real time may not quiet every debate, but it does give fans a clearer sense of how decisions are being made, which is a promising sign for what’s ahead.