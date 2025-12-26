‘It Was Undeniable.’ Zack Snyder’s Christmas Gift To Us All Is Henry Cavill In The ‘Original Superman Suit’

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, although things on the DC side of things have changed in recent years. The previous DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) was dropped, with co-CEO James Gunn crafted a new shared universe called the DCU. We've gotten the first few titles of the the first phase, called Gods and Monsters, although Zack Snyder has been posting some throwbacks from his time at DC, and he graced us on Christmas morning with a photo of Henry Cavill wearing Christopher Reeve's original Superman suit.

While fans are looking forward to upcoming DC movies like Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow, Snyder has been looking back while growing his Instagram following. He posted a photo of Cavill when joining the social media outlet, although the latest shows him in that OG suit. Check it out below:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Christopher Reeves' Superman is the OG movie version of the beloved DC hero, and his colorful costume is just one reason why it's so iconic. Snyder put Cavill in that suit while testing what he might look like in Man of Steel, and you can't deny that he looks the part. And it's for this reason that he was the DCEU's version of the hero, playing him in three movies (four, including the Snyder Cut).

Zack Snyder shared this image to his 578K followers on Instagram, with that number growing every time he posts a DC throwback. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order will recall how Man of Steel's success kickstarted the entire shared universe, as well as how Cavill returned as Superman in Black Adam. Unfortunately the entire shared universe was axed shortly after.

James Gunn's Superman crushed at the box office, with actor David Corenswet proving he had the looks, hair curl, and hopeful attitude to bring the title character to life. But for some moviegoers Cavill is still their favorite, which is why Snyder's posts about him quickly go viral. In fact, he shared a second shot on Christmas. Check it out below:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

In the end, Cavill's final starring performance as Superman was in Justice League, although the Snyder Cut finally revealed the titular filmmaker's original vision for The Last Son of Krypton. While Cavill announced his return in his signature role after Black Adam, those plans were scrapped and we were given a full DC reboot.

Despite the years that have passed, some fans are still hoping that Warner Bros. does #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, giving the director the chance to bring his two planned Justice League sequels to life. There's no indication this is actually happening, but that hasn't stopped certain fans from keeping hope alive.

The entire DCEU is streaming now on HBO Max. The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Cavill, he's got a ton of upcoming projects coming down the line including Enola Holmes 3.