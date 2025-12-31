Captain America, Mr. Fantastic And Cyclops Take On Doctor Doom In Awesome Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art

Fans of new superhero movies love a good “what if” scenario, especially when it throws unlikely heroes onto the same battlefield. That’s part of why excitement is already building around the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. A new piece of Doomsday fan art making the rounds taps right into that energy, imagining what it might look like when Captain America, Mr. Fantastic and Cyclops finally team up to take on Doctor Doom. It's a showdown many expect to see when the film hits the 2026 movie schedule.

What the Fan Art Depicts

The artwork comes from Instagram artist arifinity_ , who created a stunning single frame of art that looks as if it were pulled directly from a new Marvel movie. The image, which you can see for yourself below, places Doom at the center of the chaos as he holds his own against three heroes from very different corners of the Marvel universe, each bringing a distinct style and energy to the fight.

A post shared by 𝘼 𝙍 𝙄 𝙁 𝙄 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 𝙔 (@arifinity_) A photo posted by on

In the post's caption, arifinity_ mentions that the artwork is called “The Big Three VS Doctor Doom.” They tag Marvel Studios and the Avengers, and give a shoutout to Ryan Meinerding for inspiring the original keyframe. You can definitely see that influence in the piece—the lighting, framing, and how the characters are arranged all have the classic Marvel look for epic group scenes, closely aligned with what you might see in a comic book splash panel.

What makes the concept land even harder now is how closely it lines up with what Avengers: Doomsday has already confirmed thanks to the recent teaser trailers playing in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash. We know Steve Rogers is returning in some form, even if he’s no longer operating as the Captain America we know. He passed that mantle to Sam Wilson, and it's Wilson’s take on the character pictured in the fan art. We also know the Fantastic Four are part of the story, and that Fox’s X-Men are officially in the mix. The most recent teaser has already revealed comic-accurate X-Men costumes, including Cyclops in his classic blue-and-yellow suit, making this lineup feel far less hypothetical than it might have even a few months ago.

Because of that, the crossover of Captain America, Mr. Fantastic, and Cyclops aren’t just three powerful characters thrown together for spectacle, but a version of which fans are very likely going to get a glimpse of very soon. So, as much as I think the fan art is cool, how is the rest of the internet feeling? Let's take a look.

Fan Reactions Are Split Over "The Big Three"

If there’s one thing the comments prove, it’s that this concept hits a nerve in the best way. A lot of fans are straight-up impressed with the look and scale of the piece, while others got hung up on the “Big Three” label and started arguing about who actually belongs in that kind of lineup.

Here are a few of the best reactions worth highlighting:

“Bro’s cooking like rent was due this month.” — @ dcu.feed

“I remember seeing these type of concept arts for Age of Ultron…we cooked or what 😮” — @ thehimon_

“Yoooo I never even thought about this kinda ‘big 3’. Sick work as always man. 🤙🏻” — @ gavin_gwinn_

“So cool! I can nnnnot wait to see James Marsden in the iconic cyclops suit.” — @ chefsparkles243

“I love this but I think it should be Sentry instead of Sam.” — @ bryanvsthewrldd

“That ain't the big 3. Hulk, wolverine, and Spiderman are the big 3.” — @ jokerjr40

“BIG 3 ❌️ The leaders ✅️” — @ s_a_t_v_i_k_6_1_6

“The new trinity vs Dr doom.” — @ ethan_m_cruz

“In what universe are they the big three” — @ lyndon342018

“Big three ? Nah uh buddy” — @lukasfeineis

At the end of the day, whether fans agree on who qualifies as the “Big Three” or not, the art clearly struck a chord, sparking both excitement and debate while tapping into what makes Avengers: Doomsday so intriguing in the first place. Soon, like a box of action figures in the hands of a child, different corners of the Marvel universe are going to collide, and unexpected alliances are taking shape. The movie is shaping up to feel like the ultimate superhero mash-up.

If the energy on screen comes anywhere close to what this fan art is channeling when the film arrives on December 18, 2026, fans are in for a massive ride.