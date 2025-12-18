‘Krypto's Never Going To Be A Good Dog.' Why James Gunn Still Says Supergirl's Different From Superman
Kara and Clark are two peas from different pods.
With Superman and Creature Commandos having cracked open the DCU's first chapter along with Peacemaker's twisty second season, we're set for quite an exciting lineup of upcoming DC movies. Admittedly, James Watkins' Clayface is what I'm most impatiently waiting for among the 2026 movie releases, but I'm also beyond enthused about seeing Milly Alcock heading up her own interplanetary adventure for Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. Mostly to see Kara and Ruthye bonding and kicking ass, but also to see that lovable hunk of scruff Krypto.
The superpet, who was based largely on James Gunn's own dog, wasn't exactly the Man of Steel's best friend in the David Corsenswet-led feature, but that's because it's not his dog. Plus, he did save Supes, and made Lex Luthor look like a rag doll, so the scales were balanced in the end. But as evidenced in the first Supergirl trailer, the four-legged beast hasn't changed his opinions about Kara's cousin, and takes no issue with peeing on his face in the Daily Planet.
During the teaser trailer launch event that took place at CCXP 25 in Brazil (via ScreenRant), James Gunn addressed Krypto's situation when we see him again. (That first sentiment won't be any surprise, either, given the peeing incident.) According to Gunn:
It's easy to take Kara's side on this one, since Krypto is a fuzzball cutie and he just deserves all the scritchings and scratchings!
But as Gunn implies, that's really only the case when he's around his owner, and not so much around that other lump who sometimes has glasses on and sometimes doesn't. Regardless, it doesn't sound like he'll be extremely well-behaved and obedient in the upcoming action-adventure. However, rather than dealing with Clark's huffy-puffy gruff when he misbehaves, the pup will likely still get all the love from Kara.
To be sure, there will be plenty of moments for Krypto to wreck shop in Supergirl, as he follows along with Kara and Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll on a galaxy-spanning quest for revenge and justice. I'm hoping to see Krypto get a toothy mouthful of an overly sensitive body part or two from Krem of the Yellow Hills, the film's villain portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts. Check out the doggy and move in the first teaser trailer below.
James Gunn's own dog Ozu memorably went berserk watching the on-screen Krypto, so it'll be fun to see if the pet continues suit for Supergirl, or if seeing CGI versions of himself is old hat now.
Fans will be able to decide for themselves whether Krypto is a good boy or if Krypto is the best boy when Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.
