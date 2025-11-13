With Frank Grillo Confirmed For Man Of Tomorrow, I Hope It Means The Next Superman Movie Will Include A Specific Peacemaker Crossover

Although it’s not technically Superman 2, Man of Tomorrow will nonetheless place David Corenswet’s Man of Steel back in the spotlight. This time, he’ll reluctantly team up with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and it’s now we know for certain that Frank Grillo will also be back as Rick Flag Sr., the current director of A.R.G.U.S. We most recently spent time with Flag on the 2025 TV schedule for Peacemaker Season 2, and the news of his return in Man of Tomorrow has me hoping that the upcoming DC movie will include a crossover building off the ending of the Season 2 finale.

First things first, Grillo confirmed his involvement in Man of Tomorrow on his Instagram Stories, responding to an article covering an interview where James Gunn had indicated as such. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Given that Rick Flag Sr. is running A.R.G.U.S. these days after the fall of Amanda Waller (though she is still primed to get her own upcoming DC TV show), that makes it easier to fit him into DC Universe stories, akin to what the MCU has done with Nick Fury. More importantly though, Flag has history with Superman from when he oversaw the Kryptonian hero’s transfer into Lex Luthor’s prison in that pocket universe. Superman may have won back the public’s trust at the end of his 2025 movie, but I suspect he and Flag remain on bad terms.

Which brings me to my hope for a Superman/Peacemaker crossover. In the final moments of the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, Rick Flag Sr. dumped John Cena’s Christopher Smith on Salvation, one of the dimensions accessible via the Quantum Unfolding Chamber that he’s now using to imprison metahumans for the U.S. government. Flag spearheaded the Salavation project with members of Lex Luthor’s team, so imagine if Luthor convinces Flag that Superman should be exiled to Salvation. If A.R.G.U.S. can pull that off and Superman ends up trapped on Salvation, then it’s only a matter of time before he runs into Smith.

There are a couple flaws with this idea of mine, though. First, as interesting as it would be to see Superman and Peacemaker team up, I also wouldn’t want John Cena’s presence to overshadow that Lex Luthor will be a co-lead in Man of Tomorrow. More importantly, as I mentioned earlier, this movie will see Superman and Luthor joining forces to battle a bigger threat, whether that’s Brainiac or someone else. I have no doubt Luthor will still hate Superman at the start of Man of Tomorrow, but why would he want to imprison him on Salvation if he knows he’s going to need his help?

Still, I’ve enjoyed all of James Gunn’s DC work so far, so I’m confident he could iron out these kinks. Since there are no plans for Peacemaker Season 3, Man of Tomorrow would be the next prime opportunity to bring Christopher Smith back into the fold. Hopefully we’ll find out if this is happening long before the movie is released on July 9, 2027.