Superman’s Nathan Fillion Is Pranking Buddy James Gunn On Set, And Their Interaction On Social Media Has Me Hyped For The DC Flick
James Gunn is accusing Nathan Fillion of some on-set shenanigans, but the actor is denying everything.
James Gunn’s Superman movie is currently in production, and while it wouldn’t be shocking if there was a great deal of stress behind the scenes considering how much is riding on the first big screen element of this new DCU and its Gods and Monsters chapter, it seems that co-star Nathan Fillion is working on keeping things light. How? By screwing around with his friend and director, and then denying he’s up to anything at all.
James Gunn recently posted an image on Instagram of some stickers that have been floating around behind the camera of the new Superman movie. They contain Gunn’s face and the initials WWJGD, or What Would James Gunn Do? These stickers are, according to Gunn, the work of one Nathan Fillion. As he posted…
Nathan Fillion is set to play Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the Superman cast, and the Firefly and Castle star is a friend of Gunn's who has appeared in several of the director’s projects dating back to his horror film Slither. It’s not shocking that Fillion, who is known to have a sense of humor, would mess with his buddy this way.
Having said that, Nathan Fillion is, not very convincingly, denying anything to do with the WWJGD stickers. In a comment on Gunn’s Instagram post, Fillion points out that anybody could have made the stickers, and that there is apparently no direct evidence that he did it. Fillion said…
While we have really no idea just what we’re going to get out of the upcoming DC movie quite yet, it seems clear that the cast and crew are already having a lot of fun making it, and that certainly tends to translate to a better production rather than the alternative. James Gunn has spent a lot of his time denying Superman movie rumors, something he doesn't seem to enjoy very much. But considering that Superman movie details are few and far between at this point, the void is being filled with speculation.
I was already excited that Nathan Fillion was likely to have a more significant role in Superman. It also certainly looks like he'll have a bigger role in the new DCU than he has had in most recent James Gunn projects, and this just makes me more excited to see the end result.
Also, where does one get a WWJGD? Sticker? I mean, whoever created those stickers could probably make a few bucks if you could buy them online somewhere. I’m certainly interested in getting a few, and considering Gunn's solid track record in recent years, especially as it comes to superhero movies and series, asking the question 'What would James Gunn do?' isn't the worst idea.
