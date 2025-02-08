Superman’s Nicholas Hoult Was Asked If Lex Luthor Is Right About The Man Of Steel Being A Threat, And I Honestly Love His Answer

James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most anticipated films on the 2025 movie schedule, and that’s not just because it marks the first film in DCU Chapter 1. The film also promises to provide a fresh take on the titular hero’s mythology, as played out by a talented ensemble of actors. One of those stars is Nicholas Hoult, who’s set to play the villainous Lex Luthor. Hoult’s been teasing the characters as of late and recently weighed in Luthor’s views about the Man of Steel. And, personally, I didn’t expect to love his answer as much as I did.

At this point, it’s no secret that Mr. Luthor has no love for the Last Son of Krypton, who he views as a threat to humanity. The wealthy businessman has also historically harbored some jealousy towards the hero due to the praise he receives from the citizens of Metropolis and people around the world. Nicholas Hoult recently attended MEGACON Orlando, where he headlined a panel about his DCU character. When asked about whether Luthor’s logic is justified, he provided (via CBR) a very thoughtful take:

If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything, then what happens when what he does doesn’t align with everyone’s belief of what is right?

More on Superman (Image credit: DC/WB) Superman: An Updated Cast List For James Gunn’s DC Universe Movie

Personally, I really like Lex Luthor, as he’s a complex character that’s been portrayed in various ways throughout comics, TV shows and movies over the years. It’s not often that I find myself empathizing with him, though. However, I have to say that I love that the Nosferatu actor’s sentiments have me thinking about Luthor’s viewpoint. It’s easy to brush his philosophy off and just accuse the character of being pure evil. Still, it's fair to say that the public should take a pause and consider how the presence of an all-powerful alien with his own specific code of conduct could impact the world.

What I also love about these comments is that they seem to indicate just how seriously Nicholas Hoult is taking his role. Of course, Hoult actually shaved his head for the part and worked out to play Luthor – both facts that were clear signs of his commitment. Yet his latest statements further the notion that he’s putting a lot of thought into Lex’s mentality. I always appreciate when an actor thinks critically about the characters they play and should’ve expected nothing less from an actor as cerebral as Hoult.

Based on comments he’s made thus far, the British actor had a great time working on the DCU movie. He and James Gunn also seemed to have forged a relatively solid working relationship. That was partly evidenced by the nerdy (and nifty) wrap gift Gunn received from the actor. Quite frankly, I’m glad the X-Men alum was tapped to play Lex after auditioning for Supes.

I can’t wait to see what Nicholas Hoult brings to the role of Lex Luthor and, based on the Superman trailer and additional footage, he certainly looks the part. Of course, I’m also confident that his portrayal will be more than up to par as well. Now, after hearing his recent comments, I’m wondering if I’m going to walk out of this movie rooting for Luthor on some level.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, so be sure you have a ticket to see the Man of Steel and his archnemesis come to blows. Also, keep an eye out for updates on other upcoming DC movies.