Nicholas Hoult Wrapped His Superman Role, See The Nerdy Gift He Gave James Gunn

The superhero genre is going through some major changes, specifically the ending of the DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) and the start of co-CEO James Gunn's new DC Universe. Fans are eager to see the upcoming DC movies, starting with Gunn's Superman flick. Actor Nicholas Hoult is helping to lead the Superman cast list as Lex Luthor, recently giving James Gunn a nerdy gift after wrapping his role in the blockbuster.

What we know about Superman is limited, but fans are eager to see the movie, and see how it starts the first phase of the DCU aka Gods and Monsters. Holt seems like a great choice to play Lex Luthor, even if he auditioned to play Superman previously. The X-Men alum has wrapped his role as the villain, and James Gunn posted on Instagram to share the fun gift he gave the director.

How cute is that? Hoult gave Gunn an old Superman comic book, and it looks like it's in pristine condition. Smart money says the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has a collection, and that his will be a welcomed addition. Of course, some fans are trying to look to this post for clues about what'll happen in the Superman movie.

In his caption, James Gunn clarifies that Superman is still very much in production, it's just Nicholas Hoult who is wrapped. Back in May, Gunn said Superman was halfway through filming, so it seems like things are moving along quite well. We'll just have to see how big of a role Lex Luthor ultimately plays in the mysterious project.

The exact issue of the comic given to Gunn is sure to inspire some fan theories, as moviegoing audiences wait for information about what'll happen during Superman's mysterious runtime. Braniac is heavily featured, and fans do think that villain will factor into the movie's story. After all, the first look at David Corsenwet suited up makes it look like Braniac is attacking in the background. As a reminder, you can check out that image below:

The role of the villain(s) is just one of many questions surrounding the new DC movie. Fans are also curious about why Superman has so many other heroes in the cast, and how they will influence the story and David Corenswet's title character. Those heroes include Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho.

The pressure is on for Gunn and company to hit it out of the park with Superman, and get audiences excited for the new DCU. The last few DC movies have been failures, largely because the old shared universe was already DOA upon their release.

Superman is expected to hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.