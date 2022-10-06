The Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Reportedly Has Been Screened, And The Viewer Shares Key Details

No matter how hard Warner Bros. tries to move forward with its on-screen DC universe – preparing to change the hierarchy of power once Dwayne Johnson introduces his take on Black Adam to audiences – there’s still an anchor rooting the studio to two benchmark projects made and released around 2015-16. Zack Snyder’s Justice League and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad were highly-anticipated team up movies in the burgeoning DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that notoriously had been butchered by WB, then championed by their respective directors for the alternate cuts they possessed. Snyder’s extended Justice League, nicknamed The Snyder Cut, finally made its way to HBO Max in 2021. Ayer can’t release his version of Suicide Squad yet… but that doesn’t mean he can’t show it to people.

David Ayer has been vocal on social media for years that he has a different cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad that includes deeper character development, more involvement from Jared Leto’s controversial Joker, a possible romance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith), and more. Whenever DC fans hopeful of one day seeing the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad receive some bad news about its prospects, Ayer tends to pop up on social and encourage his followers to keep up the fight. He has repeatedly shared the posts by the Twitter user RTAyerCutSS , and this morning, that account dropped this bombshell:

I had the honour of being shown ‘The Cut’ by @DavidAyerMovies No bs. 2hrs 23m of incredible! A totally different story! Forget the theatrical. This movie has a deeper message - Admin 1October 6, 2022 See more

Let’s start with the obvious question: Is this legit? Personally, I don’t believe the Twitter user would tag David Ayer in the Tweet if they were lying. Also, this account has stayed consistent in its messaging regarding its fight for the release of the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. It’s very possible to believe in a scenario where David Ayer chose to screen a cut of his movie, especially as the user clarifies in a follow up Tweet:

Yes. In person. His cut. His computer .

Naturally, fans had plenty of questions for this person who now alleges to have seen the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. The director claims that the movie was ripped to pieces , but has danced around details that were put in the movie, and taken out. RTAyerCutSS revealed in a subsequent tweet that the Flash cameo does not make it into the Ayer Cut, connecting closer to Zack Snyder’s Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where Ezra Miller’s hero wasn’t an accomplished hero just yet (so, no confrontation with Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang).