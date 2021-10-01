'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Post-Credits Scene, Explained
By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes
Warning: This video contains spoilers for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (obviously)
The post-credits scene at the end of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was an absolute game-changer for comic book movie fans everywhere. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor and resident Spider-Man expert is here to explain what it means and how it will impact not only Sony and Marvel’s universes moving forward.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:55 - What Happens
- 02:56 - How This Connects To ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
- 05:57 - Why Sony Finally Let Venom Cross Over
- 07:27 - How This Could Change The MCU And Sony’s Universe
- 10:35 - Outro
