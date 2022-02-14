Warner Bros. Announced A New DC Movie With Some Black Adam Talent, And I Did Not See This One Coming
By Adam Holmes published
Well this is one of the more surprising DC movie announcements.
This summer, Dwayne Johnson finally makes his long-awaited debut as Black Adam, with the character’s solo movie seeing him face off against the Justice Society of America. Undateable’s Adam Sztykiel was the first writer to take a pass at Black Adam, and the big news today is that he’ll be sticking around the DC movies space to tackle a live-action Wonder Twins movie. Of all the DC properties to get the feature film treatment, I didn’t see this one coming.
Plot details for the Wonder Twins movie that Adam Sztykiel is writing are being kept under wraps for now, but like the forthcoming Batgirl movie starring In the Heights’ Leslie Grace, it will be an HBO Max exclusive rather than play in theaters, per THR. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey from Temple Hill, the production company behind the Twilight and Maze Runner film series, are attached to produce.
