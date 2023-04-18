James Gunn Posts Exciting Superman: Legacy Update With The Finished Script

The DC Universe has had a wild life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. While it began with Zack Snyder's trio of movies, the franchise largely stepped away from serialized storytelling in favor of director-driven projects. But that's going to change in the next few years thanks to new co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are making sweeping changes to create a more cohesive universe. And Gunn recently posted an exciting Superman: Legacy update with the completed script.

One of the bold creative moves that Gunn and Safran have moved forward with since beginning their new leadership position is parting ways with Henry Cavill as Superman, in favor of a new Man of Steel. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is directing the movie Legacy, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies heading to theaters. He recently took to Twitter with an image of the script, revealing the blockbuster has officially entered the pre-production stage. Check it out below:

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsfApril 18, 2023 See more

Well, that's exciting. It looks like Superman: Legacy is really coming together, with Gunn bringing together the designers and team that will bring his vision for the DC project together. And given just how much his POV has been brought into other superhero projects like Peacemaker and the Guardians franchise, smart money says he's got something new to bring to the table for the Last Son of Krypton. Hopefully he offers more of these exciting updates sooner rather than later.

