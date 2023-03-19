Why I Think Ms. Marvel Is The Most Empowering New Addition In The MCU

I’ve been a massive Marvel fan since the beginning, however, I never felt like there was a character who I really identified with until Ms. Marvel flew onto Disney+ last summer. I adore Kamala Khan, and seeing a young fangirl at the center of a story who is smart, funny, and awkward was a type of female representation I'd never seen before.

Not to mention that she also made history as the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a lot of her power is based in her culture, which is extremely meaningful. Overall, it means the world to me to see a character like Ms. Marvel on screen, and I know that’s true of a lot of other Marvel fans, and that's just one of the reasons I think Iman Vellani’s character is the most empowering new addition to the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Kamala Khan Is So Proud Of Who She Is

I was immediately struck by Kamala Khan’s pride while watching Ms. Marvel. She is so sure of who she is, and so proud of it that it’s infectious. From the jump, we meet a spunky, nerdy, sarcastic and caring gal who knew who she was and what she wanted. We don't often see confident and proud nerdy girls on screen, and for me, a fellow geeky gal, that really meant a lot. What this also means, is young girls like Ms. Marvel will see themselves in her, and they won’t be afraid to be their true selves, because there’s someone just like them who is a superhero.

What’s also great about this series is it’s about a woman who is figuring out how she fits into her culture, and that was really empowering too. While Kamala is so proud of who she is, she’s also still figuring it all out, and to see a three-dimensional character who is strong-willed and confident, but is also still in the process of self-discovery is comforting. While speaking with EW , Vellani talked about this journey of self-discovery Kamala goes on, but also how proud, and well-rounded her character is:

The fact that she was a fan first, and [being] Muslim and Pakistani was not the entirety of her personality, which is the way I'm used to seeing most young Muslims in mainstream media. She just felt so different, and her culture wasn't something that she neglected. It's so important to showcase children of immigrant parents who are proud of their culture and don't neglect it and aren't ashamed of who they are.

Vellani is so right, seeing all the aspects of Ms. Marvel’s life really helped show the world what a wonderful character she is. It’s also representing and helping empower girls and women who identify as fangirls, Muslims, children of immigrants or all of the above, which is so inspiring.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Ms. Marvel Is The First Muslim Superhero In The MCU

One of my favorite elements of the MCU is that over the last few years, it’s been bringing in characters who have been historically underrepresented in mainstream media. While we’ve seen more Muslim characters in TV and movies lately, seeing Kamala Khan in the Marvel universe is historic.

Vellani spoke to NPR about the importance of Kamala Khan being in the MCU, and being the first Muslim hero in the universe, saying:

Marvel is one of the most accessible franchises in the entire world, and film and TV totally shape how we see people in this world. I think it's so wonderful to show a child of immigrant parents who's proud of their culture and doesn't neglect it. I think it's great that we're showing Muslims on screen having fun.

While I am not Muslim, I understand the power of being seen and represented, and I agree with Vellani that Marvel can really help shine a light on underrepresented cultures through its content. So many people have been able to learn about Islam and Pakistani culture through this show, and as the director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy explained this story is “resonating with millions of people” and “changing the way we see superheroes.”

(Image credit: Marvel)

Seeing A Fangirl On Screen Brings Me Immense Joy

One of my favorite things about Kamala Khan is she’s a massive fangirl. She loves the Avengers so much, she goes to Comic Cons and she has posters of Captain Marvel plastered all over her walls. I really can’t recall another show or movie that shows a young fangirl who is so freaking proud of who she is. The show isn’t trying to transform her into someone she’s not, it capitalizes on her nerdiness, and that’s what makes her powerful.

Not only is Kamala a fangirl, but Iman Vellani is also a massive one, too. She is like a Marvel encyclopedia, and she unabashedly loves the MCU and comic books. While promoting Ms. Marvel the young actress talked about her favorite Marvel comic storylines , her love for Robert Downey Jr., and her knowledge of the MCU.

Her passion and love is infectious. I know I’ve always been a bit self-conscious to show my love for movies, TV shows, and books out of fear that I’ll be made fun of, or told I don’t know what I’m talking about. However, I learned from watching Ms. Marvel that you should never be ashamed of what you are passionate about, and it brings me so much joy to know that young girls will be able to learn this through Ms. Marvel, and will see a major figure in pop culture who is a proud fangirl.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So Many Young Girls Now Have A Strong, Funny, Awkward Superhero To Look Up To

Overall, my favorite shows and movies are ones that give young people someone to look up to and be inspired by. Growing up, I never had a character like that, but seeing Ms. Marvel on the screen will allow so many to find themselves in pop culture. So, knowing that so many young girls have a strong, awkward, funny and powerful superhero to find comfort and power in brings me so much joy.

Vellani had the same feeling, and while speaking with Variety she explained what her hope was for the show, saying:

I hope [audiences] find comfort in Kamala because I definitely did when I read those comics the first time.

Comfort is exactly what I found in Kamala, and I’m sure so many others were able to do the same. As we move into Phase 5 of the MCU, Ms. Marvel has the power to change the universe, and our favorite fangirl is going to help shepherd in a new era of Marvel content. The fact that a young, nerdy, Muslim woman is a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is so incredibly exciting, and seeing her confidence in who she is and what she stands for is empowering.