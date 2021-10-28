Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode “Wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found.” Read at your own risk!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow reached its 100th-episode hallmark in Season 7, and celebrated that sign of success by giving fans (and the cast and crew) a reunion featuring nearly every former member of the Legends crew that ever graced the Waverider. This reunion was all possible after Spooner and Astra took a dive into the human Gideon ’s mind and helped walk her through some old memories, with Caity Lotz leading the charge as the episode's director.

For fans of the long-running CW series, it was a big treat to see folks like Wentworth Miller, Victor Garber, and Arthur Darville again. One incredibly wonderful scene featured old and new cast members from throughout the series standing on the sides of the hallway while Gideon walked out of her mind and back to the real world. Star and director Caity Lotz talked about the scene with EW and admitted she initially thought it could come across as “really corny.”

Originally that scene was like on the bridge, and everybody was standing in a line. [Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer] and I were talking, like 'Okay, was this going to feel like Rent and we're going to bust out into song right now?' And we decided to change it to the hallway. For me, the whole concept of that is this whole thing has been her journey through and just walking down the hallway was such a representative of each of the Legends helping her keep going and going and going until she gets to the end. To be honest, at first, I was worried that that scene was going to feel really corny. It could have gone there, and it didn't. So the feeling just really, I think, landed. So that was very, very cool.

I didn’t think the moment came off as corny, and that’s an accomplishment, given how the Arrowverse can definitely err on the corny side during sentimental moments . Caity Lotz did right by Legends of Tomorrow with this particular scene, though, and ultimately created a moment that may go down as one of the more memorable passages of the series.

Even if it’s not one of the most memorable bit for the fans with its lack of time-travel bafflements, it seems like the Legends of Tomorrow cast won’t soon forget it. Caity Lotz talked about gathering the cast of the series, past and present , for Gideon’s happy memories scene and how they felt about the moment while shooting it.

From that moment of her first flashback into that holiday scene, into the book club, into the karaoke and all that, you just really feel it. And on that day that we were shooting that hallway scene, I think all of us really felt how special it was to be able to have everybody there and together. Like when you look down the hallway, you just, 'Wow.' You just felt the history of the show and how much it's been through and how much it's changed. It's a hundred episodes that we've done together and the power of that. I was so, so happy that that feeling that we got to feel on set really translated on screen. When I watched it and then seeing Gideon look back, [it] made me tear up.

Gideon finally recovered and found her way back to the real world, but it wasn’t a totally happy 100th episode. Elsewhere, Legends of Tomorrow revealed that Bishop created another Gideon that’s devoid of her humanity. Presumably, that duplicate is captaining the other Waverider that destroyed the Legends' Waverider, but we’ll have to keep an eye out and see what’s next in Season 7.

Legends of Tomorrow airs on The CW on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 7 is a blast so far, though I’m down for some more antics with the Bullet Blondes. Luckily, we’ll be getting more of them next episode and, hopefully, some answers for this season’s mystery Waverider.