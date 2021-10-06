Legends Of Tomorrow Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite To Celebrate Its 100th Episode

With Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 just one week away from premiering (not too long after Season 6 concluded), Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance, is the only cast member left on the show who’s been around since the beginning. As the years have passed, many Waverider crew members have either departed on their own accord or died in battle. One of the people in the latter group is Wentworth Miller’s Leonard Snart, a.k.a. Captain Cold, but word’s come in that we’ll be reuniting with him in Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode.

Now before any of you get too excited, no, Leonard Snart is not being resurrected. Instead, Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode, which is being directed by Caity Lotz, will revisit key moments from the series through Gideon, the Waverider’s AI, who’s played Amy Louise Pemberton and will star in Season 7 full time in human form. So Snart will be part of this trip down memory lane, and here’s what Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer had to say about this premise to TV Line:

The whole episode really is predicated on memory and Gideon’s memory. It occurred to us, in being forced to do a retrospective of 100 episodes, that Gideon, really, is the only person who saw everything. Obviously, Sara Lance has been there from the very beginning, but she’s just a person. There were things that she missed. And so, we were really excited about going back through the seasons and sort of tracking the evolution of the show and doing that through Gideon’s eyes.

Phil Klemmer added that they wanted the “newest generation of Legends,” like Astra and Spooner, to “meet up with some of the original gang.” So count on some other “special guest stars” to pop up alongside Leonard Snart in Legends of Tomorrow’s milestone episode. The 100th episode, titled "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound,” is set to be Season 7’s third episode in the lineup, following "The Bullet Blondes" and "The Need for Speed.”

After serving as a recurring villain/anti-hero in The Flash Season 1 and the first chunk of Season 2, Leonard Snart made the jump to Legends of Tomorrow with his partner-in-crime Mick Rory, a.k.a. Heatwave. As Season 1 progressed, Leonard evolved into a more heroic character, and in the season’s penultimate episode, he sacrificed his life to blow up the Time Masters, who were allied with Vandal Savage. When Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 rolled around, Wentworth Miller returned as a younger Leonard who was still set in his villainous ways and was part of the Legion of Doom with Eobard Thawne, Malcolm Merlyn and Damien Darhk. Then in Season 3, following the “Crisis on Earth X” crossover event, Miller stuck around for a few episodes as Leo Snart, a hero from Earth-X who called himself Citizen Cold.

It’ll be nice to see Wentworth Miller back in the Legends of Tomorrow environment, even if it’s just briefly, and I’m curious about which memory of Leonard Snart Gideon will recall during the 100th episode. We’ll keep you apprised of any other major characters from the show’s past who are announced to return, but for now, you can look forward to Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 premiering on Wednesday, October 13 on The CW. Learn when your other favorite shows are airing by scanning through our fall 2021 TV premiere schedule.