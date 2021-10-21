Why Legends Of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Wants A Former Arrow Hero To Appear

Following her time on Arrow, Caity Lotz’s Sara Lance hopped over to Legends of Tomorrow, and with Dominic Purcell’s Mick Rory departing at the end of Season 6, she and Amy Louise Pemberton’s Gideon (who’s now taken human form) are the only original series regulars left on the Waverider. Clearly Sara’s time traveling escapades aren’t ending anytime soon, but it’s also been a while since she reunited with her family, specifically Laurel Lance. Well, Lotz is game for Katie Cassidy to come aboard for some Legends of Tomorrow fun.

The last time we saw Laurel Lance, specifically the Earth-2 version who goes by Black Siren, was in Arrow’s series finale “Fadeout,” where she attended Oliver Queen’s funeral and questioned why she was saved after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” rebooted the universe rather than her deceased original Earth-1 counterpart. But as we’ve seen with John Diggle popping up on various Arrowverse shows recently, just because Arrow ended doesn’t mean Katie Cassidy couldn’t reprise Laurel elsewhere, and Caity Lotz is eager to re-team with Cassidy on Legends of Tomorrow, telling TV Line:

I am always pitching that. I would love to have Katie back. I miss my friend. I’m hoping the writers have time or want to do some Lance family storylines, because I think fans would love to get a bit of that Arrow universe reprisal and have Paul Blackthorne on the show. Like, my dad doesn’t even know I’m married! We’ve got to fill him in! … And then Sara’s mom, does she exist or not [after ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’]?

Legends of Tomorrow would certainly be the most logical place for Laurel Lance to resurface, and while the Earth-2 Laurel obviously doesn’t have the same dynamic with this reality’s Sara Lance that Earth-1 Laurel did, it would be nice to see their relationship fleshed out. Plus, as Caity Lotz pointed out, this would also allow for us to check in with Paul Blackthorne’s Quentin Lance, Sara and Laurel’s father who was resurrected by the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” craziness. We also haven’t seen Alex Kingston’s Dinah Lance since the Arrow Season 4 episode “Canary Cry,” so we’re due for another encounter with Sara and Laurel’s mother.

For now though, Sara Lance has other matters to attend to, as she and the other Legends are stuck in 1925 after another version of the Waverider destroyed their Waverider in the Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 finale. They’re now searching for Gwyn Davies (played by Matt Ryan, who previously starred as John Constantine), an early pioneer in time travel, for his assistance in getting back to the present day. It’s practically guaranteed they’ll eventually accomplish that goal, but taking into account that the Legends of Tomorrow writers have also likely plotted out most, if not all of Season 7 already, there may not be any room to include a Sara/Laurel reunion. So if you want that to happen, cross your fingers for Season 8 to be ordered.

You can enjoy Legends of Tomorrow Season 7’s antics (including what the 100th episode has coming up) Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on The CW. Meanwhile, Katie Cassidy will next appear alongside Mel Gibson, Dermot Mulroney and fellow Arrow actress Katherine McNamara in the spy thriller Agent Game, which doesn’t have a release date yet.