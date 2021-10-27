How Legends Of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz Felt About Directing Returning Cast Members For 100th Episode
It's the return of the O.G. Legends!
Underdog Arrowverse series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is about to hit the 100-episode mark. The milestone installment, which airs October 27, will include returns from previous misfit heroes such as Brandon Routh's Atom and Arthur Darvill's Rip Hunter, and it will all be directed by Sara Lance/White Canary herself, Caity Lotz. To be expected, Lotz was not at all bummed out about leading her former co-starts into the Season 7 chaos.
There arguably wouldn’t be a Legends of Tomorrow if not for Sara Lance, so it makes sense that Caity Lotz has the honor of directing the series’ 100th episode. Returning cast members include the aforementioned Brandon Routh and Arthur Darvill, along with Franz Drameh, Cortney Ford, Victor Garber, and Wentworth Miller. Lotz previewed the episode in an interview with TVLine and mentioned just how it was directing in front of some of the returning cast members whom she had never directed before:
Caity Lotz has directed previous Legends of Tomorrow chapters before, but directing the 100th episode could not have been an easy task. Though when she’s surrounded by current and former costars, it probably made things slightly more enjoyable for her to go through those challenges. And as the only remaining original cast member from Season 1, Lotz was thrilled to be reuniting with her costars and directing them:
The 100th episode of Legends of Tomorrow will find newest Legends Astra and Spooner trying to save human Gideon as a virus is destroying her memories. In the process of figuring out a way to stop the virus, the two come across some "memories" from previous seasons that feature some familiar faces within the Waverider. It will definitely be nice to see some of the old Legends again and it makes me hopeful this won’t be the last time we see them!
Legends of Tomorrow airs on The CW every Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, and don't forget about everything else hitting the 2021 Fall TV schedule soon!
