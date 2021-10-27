X-Men Co-Star Kodi Smit-McPhee Tells A Funny Story About His Last-Second Deadpool 2 Cameo

The magic of Hollywood. Sometimes, an actor films a scene on a blue-screen stage, knowing that the moment they are recording will pop up in another movie, but they have no clue what’s supposed to be happening in the sequence. Such was the case with the hilarious X-Men team cameo in David Leitch’s sequel, Deadpool 2. In the scene in question, Beast (Nichola Hoult) closes a door so that Wade (Ryan Reynolds) can’t see the X-Men in the mansion. But there was no mansion. There was no room. There wasn’t even a door!

Kodi Smit-McPhee is in Savannah, Georgia promoting his upcoming film The Power of the Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. While walking the red carpet, he stopped to speak with CinemaBlend and we brought up that amusing moment. We asked him if he even knew the footage they were capturing was for Deadpool 2, and he said they did… but that’s basically ALL that they knew. Smit-McPhee, who played Nightcrawler in the X-Men franchise, told CinemaBlend:

Yes, we did… we did know it was for Deadpool 2. But why I say, ‘Yes, we didn’t know what we were doing’ is because we’re actually just on a blue stage. There was no table, there was no door there. There was none of that. It was at the end of one of our wrap days, and Simon (Kinberg) was like, ‘C’mon, we have to go do this for Deadpool!’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ But yeah, I loved to see, with all of the special effects, how, and what, we were doing afterwards.

Acting! The scene does zip by very quickly, and when you watch it, you do realize that it’s just key members of the X-Men team, staying silent as Beast closes a door -- which wasn’t a door -- before Deadpool spots them. You can watch the scene here:

We are anxiously awaiting word on the future of the X-Men, and how they will be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kodi Smit-McPhee was playing Nightcrawler for the Fox movies, but Disney bought Fox, and Marvel Studios now has the ability to work in the mutants from the Marvel universe, as well as the Fantastic Four. We do know that Jon Watts has been tapped to helm Fantastic Four, though that movie has no release date yet. As for mutants, they MIGHT start showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has transformed into Scarlet Witch.

Personally, I want to hear more about the next Deadpool, so we can get more clever, referential jokes like the one Kodi Smit-McPhee describes above.