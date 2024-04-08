X-Men ’97 Composers Talk Putting Their Own Spin On The Original Animated Series’ Theme Song, Why It Would Have Been ‘A Little Sad’ If The Music Hadn’t Been Available
That song is still a banger.
When one thinks of X-Men: The Animated Series, one of the best animated TV shows of all time, the first thing that comes to mind beyond its starring cast of characters is that iconic theme song. More than three decades after the show premiered on Fox Kids, those opening credits are still a joy to watch, and now new life has been breathed into them thanks to X-Men ’97, which is now airing on the 2024 TV schedule exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. This time around though, The Newton Brothers have put their own spin on the theme song, and the composers talked with CinemaBlend about what that entailed, as well as why it would have been “a little sad” if the music hadn’t been available to use.
Although my conversation with John Andrew Gush and Taylor Newton Stewart ended with the duo expressing interest in scoring for Marvel characters like Doctor Doom and Daredevil next, to kick off my chat with them, I asked what X-Men: The Animated Series’ theme song meant to them going into X-Men ’97 and how they went about putting their own unique stamp on the music. Grush answered:
Winding our clocks back to a time when X-Men: The Animated Series was the most prominent media portrayal of the Marvel mutants outside of the comics, and the X-Men movies wouldn’t get underway for a little under a decade, Ron Wasserman wrote the show’s theme song composed it with Haim Saban and Shuki Levi (the trio also composed Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ theme song). As far as The Newton Brothers were concerned, X-Men’s theme song was perfect, so it was up to them to find a right balance between honoring what came before, yet still adding enough new elements to make this revised version sound unique. You can hear how the final result sounds below.
Interestingly enough, X-Men ’97 getting to use the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song wasn’t automatically guaranteed. In fact, in 2022, Eric Lewald, who developed the original show with Sidney Iwanter and Mark Edens, said that Marvel had to pay what believed was a “heavy price” in order to obtain the rights to the song. Keeping this in mind, I wondered how The Newton Brothers might have approached composing an entirely new theme song for X-Men ’97, and if they might have even played around with that before working on the original theme. This time Taylor Newton Stewart responded, saying:
His comment lines up with how X-Men ’97 executive producer Brad Winderbaum told me that the theme song, along with as many original cast members as possible, were the two things that “needed to happen” in order for this Marvel TV show to move forward. So by the time The Newton Brothers came aboard, any issue with the song had been settled, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way. That’s not to say X-Men ’97 wouldn’t have been well received by critics if the song hadn’t been present, but there’s no shortage of fans who join the Brothers in being jazzed about its presence.
New episodes of X-Men ’97 drop Wednesdays, and it already looks like this is a strong contender for one of the best Disney+ shows. While you’re here, be sure to also read about supervising director Jake Castorena being “flabbergasted” by the fan reaction to a very specific moment from the X-Men ’97 trailer.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
