Hugh Jackman Shares One Way Playing Wolverine Has Damaged His Performing Abilities

When it comes to actors who have played their leading superhero characters the most times over the years, Hugh Jackman is neck-and-neck with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., and he's about to surpass them both when he returns to play Wolverine for the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3. While it’s certainly exciting the actor will be back wearing the metal claws in the near future, the years as the mutant has waned on Jackman in one particular way.

Hugh Jackman is currently getting into superhero shape for Deadpool 3 ahead of the movie filming this spring. During a recent interview with BBC , the Aussie actor shared how playing the Marvel character has actually left a scar on future performances, saying this:

I’ve done some damage to my voice with Wolverine. My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling. My vocal teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified with some of the things I did.

Hugh Jackman is best known for his role as Wolverine in nine of the 13 X-Men movies that have been made thus far, but first and foremost, he was a theater actor. Prior to nabbing the superhero role, Jackman had been in numerous major productions, and recently he returned to Broadway in The Music Man revival, which concluded last month.

However, as Jackman shared, all that yelling as Wolverine has done some damage to his voice. As he continued:

We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice. I’m working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.

The 54-year-old actor has noticed that the Marvel role has affected his vocals over the years, especially when it comes to all the screaming and yelling Logan has done throughout those movies. Jackman shared he still works with a singing teacher who assists him with his roles. Along with the actor preparing his body to be in Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3, you can bet he’ll be paying special attention to his voice too.

For the time being, we don’t know much about how exactly Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will return after his death in Logan, but considering Deadpool is about to be part of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, that’s a start. Deadpool 3 is being helmed by Shawn Levy, whom Ryan Reynolds has worked with on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Jackman actually connected them after working with Levy on 2011’s Reel Steel. As it was announced this week, once Reynolds and Levy are finished with Deadpool 3, they’ll be working on a fourth movie together called Boy Band .

Hugh Jackman’s return to Marvel will come once Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024. Let’s hope the script doesn’t ask too much of his precious and iconic voice since sounds like Wolverine has done enough screaming.