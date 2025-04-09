I Guess Marvel's 8-Hour Video Of Hugh Jackman's Heavy Wolverine Breathing Means They Think Fans Will Watch Anything, But It's The Comments That Got Me
'Till he's 90!
When you like a certain actor or movie series, you might hear the phrase “you’ll watch anything with them” thrown around here and there. (I know I’ve said it a few times.) However, occasionally that sentiment is truly tested. Marvel did just that by posting an eight-hour video of Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman breathing, and the internet did with the internet does best: watch it and make comments that took me out.
Because April is National Stress Awareness Month, Marvel decided to post the most calming video it could: Jackman in his Wolverine best and heavily breathing for eight hours. Sporadically tossed in roughly each hour, the camera does zoom in and Jackman gives us a rather menacing and kind of unhinged pose. However, for the most part, the video is just of him breathing in front of a red and yellow backdrop, with some ambient music. While I myself did not watch all 8 hours, I did scroll the comments, and the internet did not disappoint.
- Definitely what Deadpool listens to when going to sleep - @Roguekabuki
- This is what I needed all the time, Wolverine breathing for 9 straight hours 🔥- @pulkitverma593
- This is how long it takes Wolverine to calm down after a five minute conversation with Wade - @arbknight12
- Clearly, Marvel has hired someone who knows the audience fairly well. "Post a video of 8 hours, and they'll still watch it!" - @TTGpk
- This ain’t just breathing, this is Wolverine unlocking inner peace before the multiverse collapses in Secret Wars. Man’s training harder than Strange during incursion - @pradipsaha5659
- This is hilarious 😂 Nothing like Wolverine aggressively grunting in your ears for 8 hours straight to get you to calm down. - @TimDaco
- If you think I'm going to be listening to this for 8 hours, you're right ily Hugh - @rodgersstark8864
- Now we need him screaming for another eight hour’s 😅. - @mario7182
It goes to say that the Deadpool & Wolverine marketing is still immaculate, even long after the movie has left theaters. To promote the movie hitting Disney+, Ryan Reynolds posted that short but hilarious clip with the Wolverine popcorn bucket. To celebrate Deadpool’s 10th anniversary, Reynolds posted a video tribute to Wade, which received a hilarious comment from Jackman. And of course, we can’t forget Jackman doing his own dance to “Bye Bye Bye.”
Going back to the breathing video, it is hilarious to see that Marvel does understand its fanbase enough to poke fun at the willingness to watch anything. It’s even funnier that this wasn’t actually posted on April Fools Day.
As of right now it’s unclear whether or not Deadpool 4 is in the works, though there have been rumors that Marvel is going all in on Deadpool & Wolverine following the movie’s success. Fans like me are very happy to hear, if it is in fact true. That's especially since Deadpool and Wolverine broke records at the box office and seemed to be a nice turning point following a few of the flops that came before it. It was creative and fun, and even though Jackman will be here until he’s 90, it’s nice to see he’s enjoying himself.
