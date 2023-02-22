Hugh Jackman Shares Videos Getting Into Superheroic Shape

The superhero genre is a massively powerful presence in the entertainment industry, both on TV and film. But prior to shared universes becoming commonplace, comic book flicks were a huge financial risk, especially for projects like the original X-Men movies. Hugh Jackman starred as Wolverine in those projects, and will once again be taking up the claws opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. Jackman recently shared videos getting back into superhero shape, and now I’m scared for the upcoming Marvel movie ’s villains.

Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine on and off for two decades, and Deadpool 3 marks the first time he’ll finally be able to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-nominated actor has been keeping busy over the last year, starring as Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. But he’s also been spending hours in the gym, presumably related to his return as everyone’s favorite clawed mutant . Case in point: the following workout video that he recently posted to Twitter . Check it out below:

Talk about a full body workout. This video shows Hugh Jackman doing squats with some weights, which provide a pump for a number of different muscles including the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. While he’s been getting workouts on stage dancing through The Music Man , that doesn’t mean that the 54 year-old actor is skipping leg day anytime soon. Hey, he’s got to look good in Deadpool 3… especially if he finally gets to wear Wolverine’s signature yellow suit .

Hugh Jackman shared the above video to his whopping 15 million followers on Twitter. But his social media reach is even bigger on Instagram, where he’s got 30 million people following his journey. As such, he provided a different workout video on that platform, with plenty of fans commenting that he’s “Wolverine under construction.” Check it out below:

Hugh Jackman has always brought a very specific physicality to his roles. But during his tenure playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies, he was known for gaining a ton of weight in lean muscle , making Logan an even more intimidating force. And smart money says that’ll happen again for Deadpool 3, helping to make a delightful juxtaposition with Ryan Reynolds’ fourth wall-breaking title character.

Not much is known about what Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have up their sleeves for Deadpool 3, but development on the movie is making exciting steps forward. The Crown’s Emma Corrin was recently cast as the villain, although their character remains a mystery for the time being. But fans are most invested in finally seeing Hugh Jackman and his famous frenemy share the big screen together again.