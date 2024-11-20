Kevin Feige Finally Explains When The X-Men Are Joining The MCU, And Buckle Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong now (both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to pop up in an upcoming Marvel movie. Kevin Feige recently revealed when that team of mutants will join, and buckle up.

Over the past few years we've seen some X-Men characters appear in the MCU, including Hugh Jackman's return as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine. But fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are ready for the full team to show up on the big screen. While speaking at the Disney APAC Showcase (via Deadline), he offered timeline for when we'll see the team of mutants assembled. As he put it:

I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.

There you have it. It sounds like Feige and company have a plan for the X-Men movie, but it'll seemingly be after Avengers: Secrets Wars hits theaters. Although to keep fans satiated, we will see some X-Men characters pop up in projects first. I'm looking at you Avengers: Doomsday.

While fans will have to continue being patient while waiting for the X-Men to show up in their full glory in the MCU, we will be getting some familiar faces from the lore. I assume he's referencing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, especially given the record-breaking success of Deadpool & Wolverine. Given this, it would make sense for those two title characters to appear in the next two Avengers flicks.

Another X-Men character fans are hoping to see return with The Russo Brothers' pair Avengers movies is definitely Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Despite her apparent death during Doctor Strange 2's ending, she remains a wildly popular character. And calls for her return have only increased since Agatha All Along aired.

A few other notable connection to the X-Men have occurred in recent MCU projects. That includes Ms. Marvel being confirmed as a mutant, as well as The Marvels' credits scene with Beast.

Since we're in the multiverse saga, it seems like just about anything could happen in the MCU nowadays. But it seems like fans should stop holding their collective breaths until after the next two Avengers movies hit theaters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.