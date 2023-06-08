Wolverine And Predator Are Getting A Crossover Comic, And Now I Need That Movie

Comic books are often a prime medium for delivering crossovers that wouldn’t be possible to pull off in live-action movies and/or TV shows, ranging from the worlds of Star Trek and Green Lantern coming together, to the Transformers and Back to the Future mythologies colliding. Next month, we’re even getting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things miniseries from IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics. However, Marvel has an upcoming crossover comic starring Wolverine and Predator that’s too good not to be adapted into a movie someday.

In 2020, the Predator franchise comic book rights moved from Dark Horse to Marvel as a result of Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, and Wolverine has, of course, been a Marvel mainstay since being introduced in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #181. Now it’s been announced that Predator Vs Wolverine will launch on September 20, with Benjamin Percy writing the four-issue miniseries and being accompanied by artists like Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama and more. Check out the cover for the first issue, illustrated by Marco Checcheto, below straight from Marvel:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Predator Vs Wolverine chronicles Logan’s conflict with a member of the Yautja species that stretches back to his early days as Weapon X. This Predator considers Wolverine to be the greatest prey in existence, but as anyone familiar with the adamantium-clawed mutant knows, he’s the best at what he does, and what he does isn’t very nice. As such, readers will see these two come to frequent blows across the decades in locations like the Canadian wilderness and the streets of Madripoor. After explaining why he was a good fit to write Predator Vs Wolverine, Benjamin Percy said this about the miniseries’ premise:

This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time. Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I'm putting everything I've got into this event, and I'm thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business.

It wasn’t mentioned if any of Wolverine’s X-Men teammates will appear in Predator Vs Wolverine, but frankly, I’m fine if he doesn’t team up with someone like Cyclops or Jean Grey against this extraterrestrial menace. Wolverine is more than capable of holding his own in a fight like this between his claws, enhanced senses and healing factor. However, with the Predator boasting its own impressive physical capabilities and advanced technology, it may be able to overcome ability to heal fast and put him in the ground for good. Ok, the chances of Wolverine permanently dying in this miniseries are slim, regardless of whether Predator Vs Wolverine is in continuity or not, but nevertheless, this feels like a match made in heaven.

As stated earlier, 20th Century Studios is now under the Disney umbrella, so a Predator Vs Wolverine movie qualifies as more than a pipe dream idea. Granted, it likely wouldn’t be Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine since Deadpool 3’s looking to be the final hurrah as the character… although he once said the same about Logan, so anything’s possible. In any case, with the Alien vs. Predator movies having already established crossover precedence, perhaps years down the line, the Mouse House will give the green light to bring Predator and Marvel together, even if it’s not a direct adaptation of the story Percy is writing.

As far as these characters’ separate film endeavors are concerned, we’ll see Jackman playing multiple versions of Wolverine when Deadpool 3 opens November 8, 2024 on the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies. Hulu subscribers got to revisit the Predator franchise last year through the prequel Prey, but there’s no word on if another movie is in development.