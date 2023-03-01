Wait, Is Hugh Jackman Playing Multiple Versions Of Wolverine In Deadpool 3?

What could have possibly gotten Hugh Jackman to come back to the role of Wolverine after the dramatic showstopper that was Logan? Part of what sweetened the pot was more than likely getting to work with frenemy Ryan Reynolds, taking their show on the road for Deadpool 3’s upcoming Marvel movie mayhem. Another perk, as we may have learned in a new interview with the once and future X-Men hero, is that we might actually get to see multiple versions of the man once known as James Howlett.

Jackman apparently spilled the beans to Le Parisien (via ComicBookMovie ), as he further hyped up director Shawn Levy’s Deadpool threequel. What’s more, Hugh Jackman has provided a bit of an update as to when Deadpool 3 should be going in front of cameras, as you can read below:

Yes, it will even be a dual role. Ryan and I have been friends for twenty years, we have a lot of fun together. We are filming this summer.

Multiple variants of Wolverine is probably the most exciting usage of this recent Marvel Cinematic Universe plot point since Loki introduced Jonathan Majors’ Kang variant known as He Who Remains. Since we’re used to the singular version of Hugh Jackman’s character we’ve seen on screen for 19 years, one could assume that one of the two versions we’ll see in Deadpool 3 will be the original recipe.

Then again, just as the many variants of Kang have interesting histories with other MCU figures , there’s a potential that the Wolverine we know from the previous X-Men movies isn’t the same one who exists in the Deadpool franchise. That theory is somewhat sorta supported by the fact that when we did see some mutant cameos in Deadpool 2 , it was with members of the younger cast of X-Men: First Class that turned up.

In order to avoid breaking out straws and forcing people to pull up X-Men: Days of Future Past with their Disney+ subscription , let’s just say that there’s a nice big gap in the Marvel timeline that Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth could abuse for these purposes. And when he’s done, Deadpool could always throw Wolverine back to Colonel Stryker and his men, if he’s in a particularly fun mood.

Cue the jokes about polishing the adamantium and filling him up with a fresh tank of Poutine before returning “his rental.” Depending on what this other Wolverine may be into or how good of a sense of humor he has, that could be more of a compliment than an insult. This just might confuse and/or arouse Wade Wilson all the more.

The wide world of variants have helped bring beloved actors back to their MCU characters, allowing Tom Hiddleston, J.K. Simmons and Patrick Stewart to snag another couple moments with their fans. As Deadpool 3 seems to be building this into its core storytelling engine, it appears we’re going to get just that and then some with Hugh Jackman.