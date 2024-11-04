X-Men ‘97’s Gambit Voice Actor Made His Own Gambit Costume, And I Seriously Need One Of My Own

Fans love when an actor really commits to a role they play and genuinely express love for it. That's definitely been the case when it comes the cast and crew of the hit 2024 TV schedule entry X-Men '97. Many of the actors have shown play of love for the show as well as their characters. That's particularly been true of A.J. LoCascio, who voices Gambit and, if you need proof of that, you should see his amazing custom custom.

Marvel Animation's critically acclaimed show X-Men ‘97 is a continuation of the classic show that debuted in 1992. With that, the characters sport their classic costumes. A.J. LoCascio took to Instagram recently, to share how he recreated Remy LeBeau's signature gear after nearly two years, and I really need this in my closet:

A post shared by AJ LoCascio (@aj_locascio) A photo posted by on

As a fan, I not only appreciate the costume but another gracious act on the voice actors' part. He was ultimately kind enough to share where each piece came from, so we at home can try and make our own. (Though one of the pieces might be too original for the average fan to get.)

The full fit check includes: a chest piece that A.J. LoCascio himself 3D sculpted, printed and resin cast. There are also handmade leather boots, a jacket from Amazon and props from Etsy. A week prior to dropping the post above, LoCascio shared the completion of the chest piece, which looks phenomenal:

A post shared by AJ LoCascio (@aj_locascio) A photo posted by on

The fact that most of this cosplay is handmade, either by the star himself or by other independent artists, is so insanely cool. As a former cosplayer and Gambit fan myself, it’s a serious need, though I’m not nearly as skilled to make my own custom 3D-printed chest piece. So Amazon might be my prime (no pun intended) option. But, in short, kudos to the Dawn of the Croods star for putting all of this together, as it arguably rivals even Channing Tatum's Gambit outfit from Deadpool & Wolverine .

A.J. LoCascio’s love for his character is definitely infectious, as fans hyped up the card-wielding Cajun Gambit throughout X-Men '97's first season. Those who watched the episode surely know that the character has incredibly tragic arc, which truly comes to fruition in the episode "Remember It."

Following the tragic twist in that installment , the character's future on the show remains somewhat ambiguous. However, an Apocalypse theory could illuminate just what lies ahead for Remy. I'm curious to see what happens there but, in the meantime, I'm down to see more cosplay from A.J. LoCascio and fans, too!

