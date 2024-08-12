X-Men 97's Director Had Notes On Channing Tatum's Gambit Costume, But Told Us The Moment He Made Them Swoon And Won Them Over
Just the latest of the Channing Tatum as Gambit fans to chime in.
Warning: SPOILERS for X-Men ’97 and Deadpool & Wolverine are ahead!
If you’re an X-Men fan and somehow predicted that at the start of 2024 that this would be Gambit’s year to shine, then congratulations, you’re a soothsayer. First, the Disney+ subscription-exclusive series X-Men ’97 gave Remy LeBeau some great moments in the first half of Season 1, and his death in “Remember It” was one of the most talked-about moments in this opening batch of episodes, if not at the top of the list. Then late last month, Deadpool & Wolverine opened on the 2024 release schedule, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit was one of the big Deadpool 3 cameos. Emi Yonemura, who directed “Remember It,” has now shared with CinemaBlend both their notes on Tatum’s Gambit costume, as well as what won them over to the actor’s performance.
Our own Sean O’Connell spoke with Emi Yonemura, with their conversation coming almost three months after I spoke with Yonemura and fellow X-Men ’97 director Chase Conley after the Season 1 finale about topics like figuring out how to show Wolverine’s adamantium being ripped from his skeleton and how they wish the “Lifedeath” storyline could have been longer. Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is out, Sean asked Yonemura what they thought of Tatum’s portrayal of Gambit, and they answered:
Channing Tatum’s Gambit performance comes 15 years after Taylor Kitsch first portrayed the character in live-action for X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, from 2014 to 2019, there were numerous attempts to make a Tatum-led Gambit spinoff, only for the project to be scrapped once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Fortunately for the Logan Lucky actor, the Deadpool & Wolverine team decided to finally give him the opportunity to play Gambit, where he debuted alongside the return of Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Dafne Keen’s Laura Kinney. Ryan Reynolds has said this was the character Tatum was “born to play,” and now we can count Emi Yonemura among the many supporters for this interpretation of the Ragin’ Cajun.
As the director laid out, originally they weren’t interested in seeing Channing Tatum portray Gambit, but minor nitpicks about his costume aside, Nomemura is fully on board with the Gambit spinoff being revived. Whether or not that will actually happen, or if we’ll even see Tatum’s Gambit again, remains to be seen. After all, Deadpool & Wolverine has officially set up the MCU’s mutant era, and the forthcoming X-Men reboot is expected to feature all-new versions of these superheroes and supervillains. Still, that doesn’t necessarily rule out Tatum’s Gambit popping up again in another one of the MCU projects leaning into the Marvel multiverse, like the next two Avengers movies.
Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters and has become the second movie of the year to cross $1 billion worldwide, following Inside Out 2. X-Men ’97 Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ at a yet-to-be-announced date, and Season 3 is in development.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.