X-Men ‘97 Trailer Brings Back The Beloved Cartoon And The Theme Song Still Slaps

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe or live-action X-Men franchises were brought to life, comic book fans were treated to X-Men: The Animated Series. The show was quintessential '90s, one that has a special place in the heart of many superhero lovers. Which is why so many people were hyped when it was revealed that the show was being revived for those with a Disney+ subscription. The first trailer for X-Men '97 is here, and I've got to say the theme song still slaps.

Fans have been waiting a few years for this beloved animated series to return, so anticipation is high. While using the original theme song cost X-Men '97 some serious cash, it's all worth it with this new trailer. And I seriously can't wait until this new show arrives in March.

The first trailer, shown above, goes in on nostalgia by opening on footage from the original series, including a '90s style television. After that the trailer provides some context for the new show, including the death of Professor X and Magneto's new leadership. And we get to see all of our favorite characters back in gorgeous animation.

(Image credit: Marvel)

While this footage definitely looks fresh and new, we can hear some of the OG voice cast back in their signature roles for X-Men '97. Although what's perhaps most exciting is the way modern animation will open the doors for action sequences. Case in point: Gambit charging Wolverine's claws with kinetic energy mid-battle. That was definitely a mind-blowing moment.

In addition to the first footage and confirming the release date, Disney+ has also provided a synopsis for this new series. It reads:

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

X-Men '97 makes history as a Disney+ Marvel show that isn't connected to the main MCU timeline. And while moviegoers have been waiting for mutants to join the MCU since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, this is a thrilling step forward. And one that's going to get '90s kids feeling super nostalgic.

Of course, Marvel studios has been slowly teasing the X-Men's presence within the MCU. We got Professor X in Doctor Strange 2 and Beast in The Marvel's credits scene, but the team of mutant heroes hasn't been brought into the main timeline... yet. But smart money says X-Men '97 will increase the chatter surrounding this.

X-Men '97 is expected to premiere on Disney+ March 20th, so the wait is nearly over. In the meantime, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.