Zack Snyder Sends Sweet Video To Henry Cavill, Reacting To His Return As Superman

Spoiler alert for Black Adam.

The DC Extended Universe has been keeping fans on their toes lately, with Warner Bros. making bold swings behind the scenes. While some moviegoers are still mourning the cancellation of the Batgirl movie , they were thrilled to learn that Henry Cavill would be officially returning to the role of Superman, after being noticeably absent since the release of Justice League. And filmmaker Zack Snyder sent a sweet video to Cavill reacting to his return as the beloved DC hero.

Fans have been wondering for years if Henry Cavill would ever be back as Superman. Despite the actor expressing his interest, this didn’t happen until Black Adam ’s mid-credits scene , where he once again donned the cape as the Last Son of Krypton . Cavill recently opened up about filming this sequence while appearing at a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast, offering much-needed intel. And during the Q&A section, a video of Zack Snyder was shown to a cheering audience. See how he welcomed Cavill back to the DCEU via Twitter:

That time @ZackSnyder dropped in and said a surprise hello to Henry Cavill. A really special moment during my #happysadconfused at @92ndStreetY with Henry.

Talk about a full circle moment. The DC Universe was started through Zack Snyder’s vision for Man of Steel, which featured Henry Cavill in the title role. They’d work together on Batman v Superman and Justice League, before the filmmaker had a fallout with the studio. While the Witcher actor’s return is thrilling, it’ll presumably be without the collaboration with Snyder.

The above clip is adorable for a few reasons. For one, Zack Snyder asks a question to Henry Cavill the way that any fan might during a Q&A. But at the very end of the video, he gives a sly nod to the actor’s return to Superman in the DCEU. As the 300 filmmaker put it,

I can't wait to work with you in the future, and you are, of course, the greatest Superman ever.

How sweet is that? While there have been plenty of live-action Supermen throughout the years, Zack Snyder isn’t shy about playing favorites. Although considering how he worked on his own trilogy of movies with Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian hero, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. And while Snyder wants to work with him again, it doesn’t look like it’ll be in a DC movie.

It’s almost hard to believe that Man of Steel 2 is finally in development with Henry Cavill set to star. The first movie came way back in 2013, so it’s been a very long time coming. And in the years since Justice League’s controversial theatrical cut was released, it looked like perhaps Cavill had hung up the cape for good. Luckily for us that’s not the case.

Zack Snyder seemingly hasn’t been in contact with Warner Bros. since he released the Snyder Cut, and has found a new creative home on Netflix. And while some fans have campaigned for the WB to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse , the studio doesn’t seem interested. But his vision for Superman will continue with Man of Steel 2.