Batgirl’s Michael Keaton Reacts To The DC Movie’s Cancellation

Warner Bros. has been making a bunch of changes behind the scenes, with the public often shocked by the various twists and turns. Case in point: the studio scrapping HBO Max’s Batgirl movie , which had already been filmed and features a killer cast of actors. That includes Michael Keaton, who was expected to reprise his role as Batman. And Keaton recently reacted to the DC movie’s cancellation

The internet exploded when it was revealed that Warner Bros. was dropping Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl movie, which had a reported $90 million budget. There’s been a ton of chatter online about this decision and various members of the cast and crew have responded to the decision , which will reportedly give the studio a massive tax write off. Michael Keaton was recently asked about this shake up by TV Line , with the iconic actor responding with:

I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good one. I really don’t know. I don’t follow that that much.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Michael Keaton isn’t really sure about what went down behind the scenes that ultimately resulted in Batgirl being scrapped. This comes as plenty of fans expressed their disappointment about this call, especially in regards to Keaton being behind the cowl after many years.

Michael Keaton’s comments come as he recently won his first Emmy Award for Hulu’s Dopesick. While Keaton’s clearly got a thriving professional career, it’s unclear if his work on Batgirl will ever see the light of day . Luckily there’s another opportunity for him to play the Dark Knight coming up in theaters: Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie. That timeline-traveling movie will also feature Ben Affleck’s Batman, so hopefully we’ll get to see both versions of Bruce Wayne share the screen. Fingers crossed.

The news about Batgirl being scrapped upset fans for a variety of reasons, including the love for the title character. The movie was going to take some exciting steps forward in regards to inclusion, namely with Dominican-American leading actress Leslie Grace, and the DCEU’s first trans character played by Ivory Aquino. There was also excitement over the return of actors like J.K. Simmons and Michael Keaton, plus the debut of Brendan Fraser as Firefly. For his part, Fraser also recently reacted to the news while doing press for his new acclaimed drama The Whale .

Perhaps Michael Keaton’s comments about not knowing the details behind the Batgirl deal make a great deal of sense, as it’s not necessarily in his job description as an actor. What’s more, Keaton has repeatedly explained that he doesn’t pay attention to superhero movies the way the general public does. And that includes movies he was in .