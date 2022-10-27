Henry Cavill Talks Returning As Superman For Black Adam And The Man Of Steel's 'Bright Future'

After a bombshell of a Black Adam end-credits scene dropping in the latest DC movie , Henry Cavill announced that his cameo as Superman was just a “small taste of things to come” and he’d be officially returning as the Man of Steel for Warner Bros. Following the good news, Cavill has opened up more about coming back to the DCEU and what’s next.

Fresh off the Monday announcement, the Superman actor appeared in New York City for a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the conversation, Henry Cavill said this about returning to the DC role for Black Adam:

I went to Warner Bros.’ studio in the UK and got back in the suit. It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn’t sure how I would feel…whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the ‘Man of Steel’ suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.

Cavill shared (via Variety ) that he received the call to don the suit again while filming his Netflix series The Witcher and quickly got clearance from the series to take a break to play Superman again. As Henry Cavill said, he couldn’t even tell The Witcher filmmakers the reasoning as to why he had to rush off the production in order to keep the cameo top secret. The actor also said this of his coming return:

There is such a bright future ahead for the character, and I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.

“Joyful” feels like a key word here. I wouldn’t expect to see Superman cruising in with his black suit after these words from Henry Cavill. That being said, the actor was not ready to announce any specific updates about just how he’ll return. When asked about if any names are attached already, he said “I can’t tell you that.”

Though it seems hard to believe, Henry Cavill never got a solo sequel following 2013’s Man Of Steel. Warner Bros opted to place him against the Dark Knight in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before introducing him with a whole lineup of superheroes in 2017’s Justice League. Will he be in another solo or team-up movie next?

The latest update is that producer Chuck Roven, who was previously behind most DCEU films, is “currently soliciting pitches from writers” for a Superman sequel, per another report from Variety . Earlier this year WarnerMedia saw a lot of behind-the-scenes changes when Discovery Communications made a $43 billion deal with its parent company of AT&T. Ever since then, there’s been word that a new strategy would involve revitalizing Superman , and that goal is beginning to go into effect.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad’s filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking creative direction of DC Studios as the co-chairmen and chief executive officers of its movies, TV, streaming, animation and other properties. This followed Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia sharing he was “fighting for” Henry Cavill to return as Superman .

As all these behind-the-scenes pieces begin to align for Henry Cavill’s official return as the Man of Steel, it’s great to see the hero’s emblem symbolize hope for a big screen franchise once more.